Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Confirm Romance With Sexy Kiss After Her Split With Cara Delevingne

Surprise: the romance rumors appear to be true! Ashley Benson and G-Eazy shared a long kiss inside a car not long after releasing music together, following Ashley’s surprise split from Cara Delevingne.

Gee, that was easy. Fans didn’t have to speculate too hard over whether or not G-Eazy and Ashley Benson were romancing each other, because the “No Limit” rapper and Pretty Little Liars actress confirmed the rumors with a kiss on May 13! They were filmed locking lips inside a car after a take-out food run in Los Angeles, which you can see in this Daily Mail video. G-Eazy, 30, and Ashley, 30, were also photographed on their happy car ride, with the latter smiling as she took the control of the wheel (G-Eazy, who was riding passenger side, was on a phone call).

Interestingly, the kiss comes not long after Ashley and G-Eazy dropped a collab that seemed to emerge out of nowhere! The unexpected collaborators released a cover for Radiohead’s “Creep” on April 21. Fans didn’t see this coming — Ashley is known for acting, although she did lend her voice to a fictional rock band in the film Her Smell — but they loved the duet, nonetheless. G-Eazy has been using his quarantine to cover classics, it appears. He also dropped his take on The Beatles‘ “I’m So Tired” that very same day.

Shortly after the collab was released, shocking news broke of Ashley’s reported split from her longtime girlfriend, Cara Delevingne, 27, on May 6! “Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it’s over now,” an insider told People. “Their relationship just ran its course.” They were spotted shopping together with friend Kaia Gerber, 18, in West Hollywood on March 15, right before the coronavirus crackdown in LA county.

Ashley has been romantically tied to Cara since Aug. 2018, when they were spotted kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport. Given their long history together — they were also co-stars on Her Smell — fans had mixed reactions to Ashley’s new romance.