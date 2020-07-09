Ashley Benson & G-Eazy: Why Their Relationship ‘Progressed Quickly’ After Her Split From Cara Delevingne

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy may seem like they’re moving fast, but there’s a key reason why their relationship has ‘progressed quickly,’ a source tells HL exclusively.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy‘s whirlwind romance caught fans by surprise, especially after it began so soon after her split from girlfriend Cara Delevingne. But while it seems like the new couple could be moving a bit fast, they’re at the exact pace that’s right for them, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. They explained why things have “progressed so quickly” for the two lovebirds.

The rapper, 31, and the Pretty Little Liars star, 30, confirmed their romance in May 2020 after they were spotted kissing in her car after grabbing some fast food in Los Angeles. The kiss came a little over a week after she and Cara revealed that they were ending their longtime relationship. Since then, G-Eazy (real name Gerald Gillum) and Ashley have been practically inseparable, going on hikes together and hanging out at his home.

And that’s the key to their relationship bliss, our insider revealed. “They’re a full-on couple now. It just sort of happened because they like being together so much,” they told us. “They’ve barely gone a day without seeing each other in the past month.” Though they’re keeping things light and fun, they’re still hitting major milestones together already. Ashley even took him as her date to her sister’s wedding in June!

He was a total hit at the family affair, the source confirmed, which was a small and intimate gathering. “They’re very natural together,” they added. Ashley seems very happy.” And so does G-Eazy. The “Girlfriend” rapper, who has previously romanced Halsey, Lana Del Rey, and (maybe) Megan Thee Stallion, isn’t known for slowing down very often. But it’s different with Ashley, a second source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“[Ashley and G-Eazy’s] lives have been slowed down by all the COVID-19 restrictions, so they have had the chance to hang out more than usual, and are getting to know each other better,” the source said. “G-Eazy often wants to be in a relationship, but then he goes on tour and temptation sets in. The thing with Ashley is that he really finds her very fun and cool, and very unique, and realized that they work as a couple.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Ashley Benson and G-Eazy’s reps for comment, but did not hear back as of press time.