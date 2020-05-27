G-Eazy & Ashley Benson: How Working On Music Together Is Sparking Romance

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson have hanging out a lot, following her recent split from Cara Delevingne. Now a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how music brought them together.

Ashley Benson, 30, and G-Eazy, 30, surprised everyone on April 22, when they dropped two songs together. Their musical pairing came weeks before news broke that Ashley and her longtime love, model Cara Delevingne, 27, had split in early April. Now a source close to the “Me, Myself & I” hitmaker tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, although things have turned romantic between Ashley and G-Eazy, their “main focus” is music.

”G–Eazy and Ashley are having a good time,” the source tells HL. “They like hanging out and like to do music together. It’s more that, than romance but that is also happening. It’s more than a friends with benefits thing, their main focus is music and their working relationship has led to more that they are trying to navigate through. Chances of things getting super serious anytime soon probably won’t happen but they are on a good wavelength with each other right now. They like hanging out and letting it become what it becomes. No labels.”

Ashley and G-Eazy were photographed kissing in LA on May 13 and then on the Memorial Day weekend the Pretty Little Liars star and the rapper, were photographed hanging out together at his Los Angeles home. Now a source close to the actress tells HL that they actually spent the entire long weekend together. “They have been spending a ton of time together. They were together the whole long weekend and so far so good. Even though it’s still really new, it seems to be working well. Ashley is definitely a relationship type of girl, she never really dates more than one person at a time so it won’t shock any of her friends if she ends up making him her boyfriend.”