Ashley Benson Spotted Rocking Daisy Dukes Outside Rumored New BF G-Eazy’s House — Pic

ashley benson g-eazy
After sparking romance rumors with G-Eazy on May 14, Ashley Benson was photographed outside the rapper’s home on May 21, and she looked summer-ready in her short-shorts.

With summer fast approaching, Ashley Benson is the latest celeb to get in on the daisy duke trend! The actress stepped out on May 21 while wearing a pair of jean shorts, along with a ripped white t-shirt and white combat boots. She completed the look with her hair in a ponytail and sunglasses. The photos of Ashley were taken outside of G-Eazy’s home in Los Angeles, and in separate photos, he also appeared at the residence. G-Eazy wore a protective face covering across the bottom half of his face, along with sweatpants and a white t-shirt.

The new photos of Ashley arriving at G-Eazy’s home come just one week after the two were first spotted kissing in his car while grabbing takeout food together on May 14. Ashley ended a two-year relationship with Cara Delevingne in April, with the news about the split breaking on May 6. The ladies were very private about the split, but Cara did defend Ashley when she started getting hate from fans for seemingly moving on with G-Eazy so soon.

“To everyone hating on Ashley, please stop,” Cara wrote on Instagram on May 14. “You don’t the truth, only her and I do, and that’s exactly how it should be.” Cara did not expand regarding what “truth” she was referring to. Ashley clearly appreciated the support, though, as she re-posted Cara’s message on her own page with a heart emoji.

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Ashley is having a lot of “fun” with G-Eazy right now, but their relationship is nothing serious at this time. “He’s helping take Ashley’s mind off her breakup with Cara,” a source told us. “Spending time with him has really helped cheer her up.”