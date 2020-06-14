Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Hold Hands On Romantic Hike 2 Months After Her Split From Cara Delevingne

Ashley Benson & G-Eazy are getting cozy! The new couple stepped out for a hike amid quarantine, and looked super loved-up.

Ashley Benson was spotted holding hands with her new beau G-Eazy while on a romantic hike in Los Angeles! The pair, who are rumored to be dating, stepped out on June 13 for a hike amid easing lockdown restrictions in California — and they were snapped holding hands. Ashley wore a cropped white tee and black booty shorts with a black sweater wrapped around her waist. She kept her accessories low key, donning dark sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, black sneakers, and a black bandana which she tied around her neck.

Her new looked equally casual for the outdoor outing, rocking a black tee and shorts with a matching black hat and sneakers. The duo locked hands as they left a parking garage on their way to hike in the California sunshine. It comes less than two months after Ashley split from her longtime partner Cara Delevingne, who recently took to her Instagram Story to defend Ashley, after she received hate for seemingly moving on with G-Eazy.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” Cara wrote on her Instagram Story, after a video surfaced of her ex kissing G-Eazy in a car. “To everyone hating on Ashley Benson, please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do, and that’s exactly how it should be.” Ashley re-posted the message on her own story and added a red heart emoji to thank Cara for her support.

In May, a source told HollywoodLife exclusively that music is what brought the rumored couple together. ”G-Eazy and Ashley are having a good time. They like hanging out and like to do music together. It’s more that, than romance but that is also happening. It’s more than a friends with benefits thing, their main focus is music and their working relationship has led to more that they are trying to navigate through,” the source told us. “Chances of things getting super serious anytime soon probably won’t happen but they are on a good wavelength with each other right now. They like hanging out and letting it become what it becomes. No labels.”