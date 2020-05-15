Cara Delevingne Defends Ex Ashley Benson After G-Eazy Kiss: ‘You Don’t Know The Truth’

After photos surfaced of Ashley Benson and G-Eazy kissing, Ashley’s ex, Cara Delevingne, took to Instagram to shut down anyone criticizing the actress for moving on.

Cara Delevingne is supporting her ex-girlfriend, Ashley Benson’s, decision to move on from their nearly two-year relationship. On May 14, photos surfaced of Ashley hanging out with G-Eazy, along with a video of them kissing in the car. “It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” Cara wrote on her Instagram Story. “To everyone hating on Ashley Benson, please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do, and that’s exactly how it should be.” Ashley re-posted the message on her own story and added a red heart emoji to thank Cara for her support.

Considering news that Ashley and Cara split just broke on May 6, fans were shocked to seemingly see Ashley moving on so fast. Cara and Ashley never commented on the breakup news themselves, but it was reported by People that they ended things at the beginning of April. Later that month, Ashley teamed up with G-Eazy to release an unexpected cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.” Fans were pretty surprised to see them working on music together, but, at the time, it was not speculated that they were anything more than friends.

Cara and Ashley kept their romance on the down-low for quite some time, but the relationship went public in Aug. 2018 when they were photographed kissing at an airport. Most recently, the ladies were photographed shopping together in mid-March, along with Kaia Gerber. They were also seen in Paris during Fashion Week in February.

Meanwhile, G-Eazy previously dated Halsey on and off for over a year in 2017 and 2018. He moved on with model Yasmin Winjaldum, but they eventually broke up, too. Since then, he has been photographed out and about with a number of mystery women. The exact status of his relationship with Ashley is unconfirmed.