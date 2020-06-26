G-Eazy went off on his new track ‘Had Enough,’ where he seemingly shaded his ex, Halsey, in a major way. The rapper’s personal song accuses a ‘crazy-ass ex’ of dragging his name and more and Halsey fans had some thoughts!

G-Eazy had a lot to say in his new song “Had Enough” from his latest project Everything’s Strange Here released on Friday, June 26. The song breaks down the rapper’s, 31, post-split life with a “crazy-ass ex” who “would go on TV” and “go on Ellen on me.” Many fans believe that the ex the rapper is referring to on his track is Halsey! G-Eazy also raps about how the supposed ex took “no time” to replace him, adding “You dragged my name, I don’t say s—t / But let somebody say ‘G-Eazy,’ you go apes—t.” Yikes!

A number of fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the song. One Twitter user didn’t seem impressed, tweeting, “I don’t get it. G-Eazy cheated on Halsey and he disses in Had Enough but for what? You messed up. Deal with the damn consequences wtf.” Another fan simply wrote, “You can’t convince me that Had Enough wasn’t about Halsey.” While some G-Eazy fans praised his new work, others defended Halsey and asked Twitter users to check out her 2020 album Manic instead.

You can’t convince me that Had Enough wasn’t about Halsey — Sara (@eazylover1) June 25, 2020

G-Eazy and the “Without Me” singer, 25, have a very tense history. The two first sparked romance rumors during the summer of 2017, before splitting roughly one year later in July 2018. Although they rekindled their romance shortly after, the two were done for good by October 2018. In the weeks following the couple’s split, Halsey began dating someone new.

The singer was spotted getting cozy with Yungblud in November 2018 and by January 2019, the two were Instagram official. Although the British rocker, 22, and Halsey seemingly split in the fall of 2019, leading Halsey to start a new romance with American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, 33, fans are convinced that the former flames have gotten back together since they’ve been seen protesting during Black Lives Matter rallies in Los Angeles.

G-Eazy also moved on and started dating Victoria Secret model Yasmin Wijnaldum in February 2019. The two fizzled out after a few months, and the rapper caused quite a social media stir when he was seen in a video with Megan Thee Stallion where he made-out with her cheek! The two rappers, however, were never romantically involved. G-Eazy is currently linked to Ashely Benson, following her split from Cara Delevingne.

Since their split, things have remained incredibly tense between Halsey and G-Eazy. During her pre-Super Bowl 2020 concert, Halsey called out an audience member who continued to yell G-Eazy’s name at her. She also seemingly accused the rapper of cheating on her during her Saturday Night Live performance in February 2019. Clearly, this former couple still has a lot to unpack from their time together.