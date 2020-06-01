Halsey & Yungblud Offer First Aid To Bloodied Fellow Protesters While Marching — See Pics

One day after Yungblud and Halsey reunited to protest the death of George Floyd, the former couple was forced to act as nurses after a Santa Monica demonstration turned bloody following a violent clash with police.

“Do not underplay these rubber bullets [because] you have been told they are ‘not lethal,’” Halsey tweeted on May 31. The 25-year-old singer and her ex-boyfriend, Yungblud, 22, partook in the Sunday demonstration in Santa Monica, protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Like many other demonstrations across the country, the police got violent when clashing with protestors, and some of the Santa Monica demonstrators were left in need of immediate medical help.

Halsey and Yungblud (aka Dominic Richard Harrison) were seen offering aid to a couple protestors, bandaging one while providing water to another. “I had to bandage a man who looked like his entire face had exploded today,” tweeted Halsey. “So, before you say, from the comfort of your home, that we’re exaggerating, please consider the injuries some have suffered.”

Before the Sunday protest began, Halsey let everyone know she would be involved and that she had “medical supplies. Lots of it.” Hours after that tweet, she returned to Twitter to relay her experience. “I don’t know how to articulate the horrors of today. NG + officers firing rounds into kneeling crowds. We don’t have enough medics on the ground on our side. I was treating injuries I am not qualified to. So much blood spilled.”

“If you have med training pls go + standby outskirts. And if you’re a white ally who is gonna stand and shout and antagonize the officers and NG and then hide behind black bodies when the shots start firing, fuck you. You couldn’t understand a shred of the bravery of the black folks at the front line. Thank you to everyone who stayed. And a big personal thank you to @yungblud who literally ran exposed in front of rounds being shot to drag wounded people to safety without even thinking twice.”

Yungblud praised his ex-girlfriend for her actions during the protest. “I need to say @halsey u were incredible today. U acted fearlessly and selflessly. U were so brave and inspirational. When innocent people were unlawfully wounded, u were there with a medical kit bandaging them up. U didn’t think about yourself for one moment. I am proud to know u.”

A day before the Santa Monica demonstration, Halsey and Yungblud marched through West Hollywood. Machine Gun Kelly, Mod Son, Emily Ratajkowski, Tessa Thompson, and Ariana Grande also took part in the LA protests. Many celebs hit the streets in cities all across America, demanding justice for Floyd’s death. J. Cole protested in his native North Carolina. Tinashe took part in the Beverly Hills protest. Nick Cannon flew to Minneapolis to protest. John Cusack attempted to film the Chicago protest but claimed that the police “came at me with batons” and hit his bike.