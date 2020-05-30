Halsey and Yungblud took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest police brutality following the death of George Floyd. Emily Ratajkowsi, Tinashe, and J.Cole and other stars were also spotted amid the growing crowds.

Halsey, 25, has joined thousands of Americans across the country as they speak out against the death of George Floyd. The “First Love Song” singer — who has openly spoken about being biracial — has been a tireless advocate against racial inequality, and continued to protest the cause as she marched in West Hollywood, CA on Saturday, May 30. Halsey’s ex-boyfriend Yungblud, 22, was also spotted alongside the singer as he hung onto a homemade sign that head, “Black Lives Matter.”

The duo both sported protective blue face masks as they braved the crowds near The Grove shopping center and CBS’ Television City studios. Halsey — born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — held onto her iPhone as she walked alongside Yungblood and other friends. “A true patriot is a person who is not afraid of rebelling against their Government for the greater good of their fellow citizens,” she screamed at police in an Instagram Live video taken on the front lines of the protest. “We are patriots, you are cowards!” she added in the emotionally charged video.

“WE ARE PATRIOTS! YOU ARE COWARDS!” halsey screaming at cops at the LA protest for black lives matter pic.twitter.com/UJQKYXKgis — RUBY ✨| BLM (@17MINUTESX) May 31, 2020

Halsey ended her live video after items appeared to be thrown in the air, and protestors — including Halsey — got on their knees. “Black lives matter!” Yungblood — born Dominic Richard Harrison — could be seen screaming in another portion of the live video.

Machine Gun Kelly, 30, was also spotted amidst the crowds in Los Angeles. The singer, alongside Mod Son, held onto a a sign that read “silence is betrayal.” Model Emily Ratajkowski, 28, shared photos from the same crowd to her own Instagram story on May 30. “DISMANTLE POWER STRUCTURES OF OPPRESSION #defundthepolice #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter,” the Inamorata wrote in her caption.

Singer J.Cole, 35, joined protestors in his hometown Fayetteville, North Carolina. Wearing a protective white race mask, the singer wore a t-shirt baring the late Tupac‘s face. Fans quickly recognized the star and shared photos of him in the crowds, noting that he declined to take selfies during the protest.

Tinashe, 27, shared photos from the protest in Beverly Hills earlier this afternoon. Holding a black-and-red sign that read “Black Lives Matter,” she shared numerous images of crowds marching down the luxe Rodeo Drive. “THE MEDIA DONT WANT YOU TO SEE THE PEACEFUL PROTESTS,” she tweeted, urging her followers to “Show up.” Melanie Martinez and Fifth Harmony‘s Lauren Jauregui were also spotted showing their support.