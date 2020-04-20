Yungblud used very interesting emojis to react to a video of Halsey’s hot dance session. Once again, fans are left to wonder if these exes are actually back together!

Yungblud, 22, did not hide his admiration for Halsey’s dance moves! On April 20, the rocker (and Halsey’s ex-boyfriend) left a very flirty comment underneath a video of Halsey sashaying and twerking to Kehlani’s new song “Toxic.” Although no words were used, the emojis that Yungblud left — red panting faces — said it all. Yungblud could feel the heat from his ex’s dancing skills!

Once again, fans have been given more evidence to believe that Yungblud and Halsey are working towards a romantic reunion (if they’re not already there). Although neither have responded to the rumors, fans were convinced that the singers were back together thanks to two very interesting Instagram Story posts on March 23! Halsey shared a photo of her first attempt at a “Sunday dinner,” which she called “Yorkshire Certified” — yes, as in Yungblud’s hometown in England. And that’s not all; Yungblud took a screenshot of Halsey’s post and shared it on his own Instagram Story! “Can confirm,” the “11 Minutes” singer wrote, and he even left a green heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Halsey has completely wiped all photos of her most recent boyfriend, Evan Peters, off her Instagram page — even her Valentine’s Day post! Halsey hasn’t revealed if she broke up with the 33-year-old American Horror Story star, although many fans suspect that’s exactly what happened.

Halsey and Yungblud began dating at the beginning of 2019, but Halsey was seen holding hands with Evan at Six Flags by September of that year. Halsey seemed to address her breakup with Yungblud in Oct. 2019, when she tweeted, “Sometimes. People just break up. It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f***ed up. Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.” So, regardless of whether or not Halsey and Yungblud are dating again, it’s clear that they’re at least on good terms!