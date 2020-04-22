Halsey Glows While Performing ‘First Love Song’ For Benefit Show Amid Yungblud Reunion Rumors

To help out her home state of New Jersey, Halsey lent her chart-topping vocals to the JERSEY 4 JERSEY benefit show. The singer chose to perform ‘Finally // beautiful stranger,’ which — fun fact — she wrote while dating Yungblud!

Free concert and it’s for a good cause? Halsey, 25, brought the best of both worlds to fans’ television screens on April 22, when she performed from the comfort of her home for the JERSEY 4 JERSEY broadcast fundraiser! The special TV benefit was sponsored by The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF), which is helping the state’s communities in need to “fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19,” according to the fundraiser’s press release. Halsey was just giving back to her community, since the pop star hails from New Jersey’s town of Edison!

For her special solo, Halsey belted out to her new song “Finally // beautiful stranger,” which arrived with the release of her new album Manic on Jan. 17. Interestingly enough, this is actually “the first love song” that Halsey has ever written, which one viewer pointed out on Twitter (see below). Halsey confirmed this fun fact herself during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 podcast in January! “I was dating Dom,” Halsey revealed, referring to the real name (Dominic Harrison) of her British rocker ex, Yungblud! “I was really happy. I was really happy with my life. I was thinking about the night that he and I met because I had told the story so many times.” She added, “And every time I told it, it got better and better and better and more romantic and it wasn’t raining but like in the story, the streets are shining wet and I was like, I need to tell this romantic story.”

Even more interesting is the fact that Yungblud released a new song, “Weird!,” on the very same day Halsey decided to perform a song inspired by their close bond. As of late, fans have been convinced that Yungblud and Halsey have reunited. Just days before Halsey appeared on TV, Yungblud left a very flirty comment underneath a video of his ex twerking. And on March 23 — right at the beginning of California’s stay-at-home order — Halsey declared that she made a “#YorkshireCertified” dinner (as in Yorkshire, the English county where Yungblud grew up). In response, the English rocker shared the photo to his Instagram Story and even attached a green heart emoji! Of course, the exes could simply just be supportive of one another.

we’ve been through this a million times but the fact that finally // beautiful stranger was the first love song halsey has ever written still makes the song hit different for me. she looks so happy 🥺pic.twitter.com/Sjjo2bPkmy — RUBY✨ (@17MINUTESX) April 22, 2020

HALSEY CHOOSING F/BS WHEN YUNGBLUD LITERALLY CAME OUT WITH MUSIC TODAY …. NODSOFJSOIDFJSIDOF — perry the platypus (@halseyandtaylor) April 22, 2020

Halsey is in the midst of a world tour, which was set to wrap in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 30. She’s already had to cancel her Seoul concert in Korea on May 9, but there hasn’t been any word on whether or not Halsey will postpone the rest of her scheduled concerts. No matter what happens, at least Halsey can perform quarantine concerts like the one that aired today!