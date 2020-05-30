See Message
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Is ‘Heartbroken’ For Families Seeing Their ‘Loved Ones Murdered‘ After George Floyd Death

A person walks past a graffito showing late George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. A series of demonstrations throughout the German capital, calling for ending of the social and economical restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organised by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more, several counter demonstrations by left leaning organisations were also taking place. Anti-restrictions protests and counter demos in Berlin, Germany - 30 May 2020
This photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a shocking video of him kneeling for nearly nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, a black man, set off a wave of protests across the country Minneapolis Police Death - 29 May 2020
Protesters during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in Brooklyn in New York City in the United States in outrage after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after being arrested by a police officer in Minneapolis who pinned him to the floor with his knee. Demonstrations are taking place in the United States after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25, 2020. In the New York act some protesters were arrested and some policemen were injured. Black Lives Matter protest, New York, USA - 29 May 2020
Protesters march peacefully thru downtown Minneapolis response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota USA, 29 May 2020. Floyd's life was cut short after a Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd's neck to the street for several minutes earlier in the week. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced murder and manslaughter charges against the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd Friday afternoon. Minneapolis Police Abuse Protest, USA - 29 May 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Kim Kardashian released a long statement in response to the death of George Floyd, which comes amid nationwide outcry from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence in the wake of George Floyd‘s death. The 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on May 30 to express how “angry” and “exhausted” she was after a video surfaced of the unarmed black man being pinned to the ground by fired police officer Derek Chauvin. “For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage,” she began.

View this post on Instagram

Text "FLOYD" to 55156 #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

“But the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on as my own. Not today, not anymore. Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted,” Kim continued, before adding how heartbreaking it was to see black people being “murdered”, and “locked away unjustly”.

“Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long,” she added. Kim then added links to resources where fans could donate, and captioned the image, “Text “FLOYD” to 55156 #blacklivesmatter.”

View this post on Instagram

#GeorgeFloyd Image credit: @fuzzedupbear

A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on

Kim also posted an image on her KKW Fragrances Instagram page, which showed a Pantone swatch on the arm of a black person. The swatch shade was titled “Human Being”. George’s death has sparked outcry on a national scale, and Kim certainly isn’t the only celebrity to speak out in response.

Fellow mega star Beyonce, 38, who has remained fairly quiet on social media this year, did a complete 180 when she talked about his death in a passionate new video posted to her Instagram on May 30. “We need justice for George Floyd,” she began. “We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now,” she concluded.