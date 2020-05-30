Kim Kardashian Is ‘Heartbroken’ For Families Seeing Their ‘Loved Ones Murdered‘ After George Floyd Death

Kim Kardashian released a long statement in response to the death of George Floyd, which comes amid nationwide outcry from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence in the wake of George Floyd‘s death. The 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on May 30 to express how “angry” and “exhausted” she was after a video surfaced of the unarmed black man being pinned to the ground by fired police officer Derek Chauvin. “For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage,” she began.

“But the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on as my own. Not today, not anymore. Like so many of you, I am angry. I am more than angry. I am infuriated and I am disgusted,” Kim continued, before adding how heartbreaking it was to see black people being “murdered”, and “locked away unjustly”.

“Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long,” she added. Kim then added links to resources where fans could donate, and captioned the image, “Text “FLOYD” to 55156 #blacklivesmatter.”

Kim also posted an image on her KKW Fragrances Instagram page, which showed a Pantone swatch on the arm of a black person. The swatch shade was titled “Human Being”. George’s death has sparked outcry on a national scale, and Kim certainly isn’t the only celebrity to speak out in response.

Fellow mega star Beyonce, 38, who has remained fairly quiet on social media this year, did a complete 180 when she talked about his death in a passionate new video posted to her Instagram on May 30. “We need justice for George Floyd,” she began. “We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now,” she concluded.