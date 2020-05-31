Ariana Grande Joins Thousands At Los Angeles Protests & Proudly Holds ‘Black Lives Matters’ Sign

Ariana Granda stepped out in Los Angeles with a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign as she joined protesters following the tragic death of George Floyd.

Ariana Grande is among the celebs taking part in Black Lives Matter protests as outcry following the tragic death of George Floyd sweeps the nation. The 26-year-old stepped out in Los Angeles on May 30, wearing a white protective face mask, and carried a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign. One Twitter follower, who posted a photo of the “7 Rings” singer at the march, commended Ari for standing in solidarity.

Ariana Grande is one of the biggest artists in the world. Not only did she use her platform to express her anger and pain towards what’s going on she also participated in the streets with the rest of the protesters 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XWgayEgfTV — anth (@anthspears) May 31, 2020

“Ariana Grande is one of the biggest artists in the world. Not only did she use her platform to express her anger and pain towards what’s going on she also participated in the streets with the rest of the protesters.” the user tweeted. She wore her signature high ponytail, along with white jeans, a yellow and black oversized sweater, and cream colored sneakers.

The former Nickelodeon star also took to her Instagram stories to share clips of the crowd in L.A. as she marched alongside thousands of others, carrying signs, and chanting. Halsey, 25, also protested the cause as she marched in West Hollywood, with her ex-boyfriend Yungblud, 22. He was spotted alongside the singer with a sign that read, “Black Lives Matter.”

The duo both sported protective blue face masks as they joined the crowds near The Grove shopping center and CBS’ Television City studios. Halsey — born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — held onto her iPhone as she walked alongside Yungblood and other friends. “A true patriot is a person who is not afraid of rebelling against their Government for the greater good of their fellow citizens,” she screamed at police in an Instagram Live video taken on the front lines of the protest. “We are patriots, you are cowards!” she added in the emotionally charged video.

In other parts of the country, celebs like Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 38, joined thousands of Black Lives Matter protestors in Atlanta. While talking to a news crew at the scene of the peaceful protest, Porsha said she was “not going to take it anymore”. She added, “With everything that’s going on, today I’m just like anybody else. I am here to be a voice for the voiceless. What’s going on in black America is not ok. We are not ok. We just want to live.”