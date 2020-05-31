See Pic
Ariana Grande Joins Thousands At Los Angeles Protests & Proudly Holds ‘Black Lives Matters’ Sign

A person walks past a graffito showing late George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. A series of demonstrations throughout the German capital, calling for ending of the social and economical restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organised by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more, several counter demonstrations by left leaning organisations were also taking place. Anti-restrictions protests and counter demos in Berlin, Germany - 30 May 2020
This photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a shocking video of him kneeling for nearly nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, a black man, set off a wave of protests across the country Minneapolis Police Death - 29 May 2020
Protesters during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in Brooklyn in New York City in the United States in outrage after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after being arrested by a police officer in Minneapolis who pinned him to the floor with his knee. Demonstrations are taking place in the United States after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25, 2020. In the New York act some protesters were arrested and some policemen were injured. Black Lives Matter protest, New York, USA - 29 May 2020
Protesters march peacefully thru downtown Minneapolis response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota USA, 29 May 2020. Floyd's life was cut short after a Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd's neck to the street for several minutes earlier in the week. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced murder and manslaughter charges against the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd Friday afternoon. Minneapolis Police Abuse Protest, USA - 29 May 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Ariana Granda stepped out in Los Angeles with a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign as she joined protesters following the tragic death of George Floyd.

Ariana Grande is among the celebs taking part in Black Lives Matter protests as outcry following the tragic death of George Floyd sweeps the nation. The 26-year-old stepped out in Los Angeles on May 30, wearing a white protective face mask, and carried a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign. One Twitter follower, who posted a photo of the “7 Rings” singer at the march, commended Ari for standing in solidarity.

“Ariana Grande is one of the biggest artists in the world. Not only did she use her platform to express her anger and pain towards what’s going on she also participated in the streets with the rest of the protesters.” the user tweeted. She wore her signature high ponytail, along with white jeans, a yellow and black oversized sweater, and cream colored sneakers.

The former Nickelodeon star also took to her Instagram stories to share clips of the crowd in L.A. as she marched alongside thousands of others, carrying signs, and chanting. Halsey, 25, also protested the cause as she marched in West Hollywood, with her ex-boyfriend Yungblud, 22. He was spotted alongside the singer with a sign that read, “Black Lives Matter.”

The duo both sported protective blue face masks as they joined the crowds near The Grove shopping center and CBS’ Television City studios. Halsey — born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — held onto her iPhone as she walked alongside Yungblood and other friends. “A true patriot is a person who is not afraid of rebelling against their Government for the greater good of their fellow citizens,” she screamed at police in an Instagram Live video taken on the front lines of the protest. “We are patriots, you are cowards!” she added in the emotionally charged video.

In other parts of the country, celebs like Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 38, joined thousands of Black Lives Matter protestors in Atlanta. While talking to a news crew at the scene of the peaceful protest, Porsha said she was “not going to take it anymore”. She added, “With everything that’s going on, today I’m just like anybody else. I am here to be a voice for the voiceless. What’s going on in black America is not ok. We are not ok. We just want to live.”