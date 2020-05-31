Watch
Hollywood Life

John Cusack Posts Video Saying Police ‘Came At Him’ & Hit His Bike With Batons During Chicago Protest

A person walks past a graffito showing late George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. A series of demonstrations throughout the German capital, calling for ending of the social and economical restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organised by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more, several counter demonstrations by left leaning organisations were also taking place. Anti-restrictions protests and counter demos in Berlin, Germany - 30 May 2020
This photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a shocking video of him kneeling for nearly nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, a black man, set off a wave of protests across the country Minneapolis Police Death - 29 May 2020
Protesters during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in Brooklyn in New York City in the United States in outrage after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after being arrested by a police officer in Minneapolis who pinned him to the floor with his knee. Demonstrations are taking place in the United States after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25, 2020. In the New York act some protesters were arrested and some policemen were injured. Black Lives Matter protest, New York, USA - 29 May 2020
Protesters march peacefully thru downtown Minneapolis response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota USA, 29 May 2020. Floyd's life was cut short after a Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd's neck to the street for several minutes earlier in the week. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced murder and manslaughter charges against the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd Friday afternoon. Minneapolis Police Abuse Protest, USA - 29 May 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

John Cusack shared a clip from the Black Lives Matter protest in Chicago, showing police officers yelling at him and seemingly hitting his bike.

Actor John Cusack posted a harrowing video from the Chicago protests on May 30, claiming he was “attacked” by police officers. The 53-year-old said he was simply filming the riots, incited by nationwide outcry  from the Black Lives Matter movement, when cops repeatedly hit his bike with a baton. In the blurry video, which he posted to Twitter, a man could be heard aggressively yelling: “Get the f**k out of here! Go on move! Get that bike out of here!”

It comes amid protests in cities across the U.S. following the tragic death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police. In John’s video, there is no footage of his bike being hit, however there is a loud metal clanging sound as the actor says, “alright, alright”. He captioned the clip, “Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.”

The Sixteen Candles star claimed the incident occurred on Saturday night in response to riots continuing despite a city-wide 9pm to 6am curfew. John admitted that he broke curfew, tweeting, “Guilty as charged – when you can’t witness what happens in your own city –  then the way you see the world becomes strictly illegal.” He added that he wasn’t out to take part in the protests, but “just there to witness what was happening”.

In describing the scene on the streets of Chicago, he said things were getting “heated”, adding: “It’s nasty as f*** out there – everyone is on edge, things burning – open looting.” He wasn’t the only celeb out in support of protesters around the country. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 38, stepped out on May 29 with thousands of Black Lives Matter protestors in Atlanta. While talking to a news crew at the scene of the peaceful protest, Porsha said she was “not going to take it anymore”.

“With everything that’s going on, today I’m just like anybody else,” she said. “I am here to be a voice for the voiceless. What’s going on in black America is not ok. We are not ok. We just want to live.” The reality TV icon, who dressed in a black ensemble with a black baseball cap and white protective face gear, also added, “I’m out here today to make sure everybody knows that black lives matter, we want justice for George Floyd’s family. In know one cop has been arrested, we would like the other cops to be charged with murder. And we are going to protest until it is done.”