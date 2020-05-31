See Pic
Lady Gaga Calls Trump A ‘Fool’ & ‘Racist’ While Expressing Outrage Over George Floyd’s Death

A person walks past a graffito showing late George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. A series of demonstrations throughout the German capital, calling for ending of the social and economical restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organised by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more, several counter demonstrations by left leaning organisations were also taking place. Anti-restrictions protests and counter demos in Berlin, Germany - 30 May 2020
This photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a shocking video of him kneeling for nearly nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, a black man, set off a wave of protests across the country Minneapolis Police Death - 29 May 2020
Protesters during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in Brooklyn in New York City in the United States in outrage after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after being arrested by a police officer in Minneapolis who pinned him to the floor with his knee. Demonstrations are taking place in the United States after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25, 2020. In the New York act some protesters were arrested and some policemen were injured. Black Lives Matter protest, New York, USA - 29 May 2020
Protesters march peacefully thru downtown Minneapolis response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota USA, 29 May 2020. Floyd's life was cut short after a Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd's neck to the street for several minutes earlier in the week. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced murder and manslaughter charges against the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd Friday afternoon. Minneapolis Police Abuse Protest, USA - 29 May 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Lady Gaga became the latest celebrity to heavily criticize President Donald Trump over his response to George Floyd’s death.

Another day, another star voicing their frustrations about Donald Trump. This time around it was Lady Gaga, 34, who posted a lengthy message on social media on Sunday, May 31, that called out the 73-year-old while also discussing her outrage over the death of George Floyd. “The voices of the Black community have been silenced for too long and that silence has proven deadly time and time again,” she wrote. “And no matter what they do to protest, they are still met with no compassion by the leaders that are meant to protect them. Everyday people in America are racist, that’s a fact.”

George Floyd
The death of George Floyd has sparked massive protests nationwide. Credit: Ben Crump Law

The Grammy winner then switched gears in the 2nd slide of her post by slamming Trump’s response to Floyd’s murder. “We have known for a long time that President Trump has failed,” she exclaimed. “He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while Black lives continue to be taken.”

Gaga wasn’t done with him just yet. “We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office he is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening. It’s time for a change.” She also urged people to stand up for the black community during this difficult time in our country.

“We MUST show our love for the Black community. As a white, privileged woman, I take an oath to stand by that. We haven’t, as a privileged community, done enough to fight racism and stand up for those people who are being killed by it.”

Other celebrities who have vocally criticized Trump in recent days are fellow singers Taylor Swift, 30, and Billie Eilish, 18. The “Bad Guy” singer went on an expletive-ridden rant against him after he posted controversial tweets about the protestors in Minnesota.