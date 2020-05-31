Lady Gaga Calls Trump A ‘Fool’ & ‘Racist’ While Expressing Outrage Over George Floyd’s Death

Lady Gaga became the latest celebrity to heavily criticize President Donald Trump over his response to George Floyd’s death.

Another day, another star voicing their frustrations about Donald Trump. This time around it was Lady Gaga, 34, who posted a lengthy message on social media on Sunday, May 31, that called out the 73-year-old while also discussing her outrage over the death of George Floyd. “The voices of the Black community have been silenced for too long and that silence has proven deadly time and time again,” she wrote. “And no matter what they do to protest, they are still met with no compassion by the leaders that are meant to protect them. Everyday people in America are racist, that’s a fact.”

The Grammy winner then switched gears in the 2nd slide of her post by slamming Trump’s response to Floyd’s murder. “We have known for a long time that President Trump has failed,” she exclaimed. “He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while Black lives continue to be taken.”

Gaga wasn’t done with him just yet. “We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office he is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening. It’s time for a change.” She also urged people to stand up for the black community during this difficult time in our country.

“We MUST show our love for the Black community. As a white, privileged woman, I take an oath to stand by that. We haven’t, as a privileged community, done enough to fight racism and stand up for those people who are being killed by it.”

Other celebrities who have vocally criticized Trump in recent days are fellow singers Taylor Swift, 30, and Billie Eilish, 18. The “Bad Guy” singer went on an expletive-ridden rant against him after he posted controversial tweets about the protestors in Minnesota.