Halsey Appears To Accuse G-Eazy Of Cheating During ‘SNL’ Performance: ‘I Won’t Be Silenced’

Halsey seemed to cryptically call out ex G-Eazy with accusations that he was unfaithful to her during her incredible performance of ‘Without Me’ on the Feb. 9 episode of ‘Satruday Night Live’.

Halsey, 24, proved she’s not afraid to open up about her personal experience with heartbreak when she seemed to accuse her ex G-Eazy, 29, of cheating on her during her performance on Saturday Night Live. The talented singer sang her hit song “Without Me” on the Feb. 9 episode and at one point in the performance, a plethora of graffiti messages showed up on a screen in the back of her, including one that read, “I’m sorry Ashley I cheated.” Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, didn’t exactly blast anyone’s name with the message, but since the problems in her on-again, off-again relationship with G-Eazy made dramatic headlines before their split in Oct. last year, many fans are assuming he’s the culprit.

In addition to the eye-catching performance, Halsey, who is now rumored to be dating musician Yungblud, 20, seemed to back up the point she was trying to make when she took to Twitter to share a message explaining her actions. “as an artist, I have a privilege to remain honest and write about what’s true to me. as a woman, I have a responsibility to not allow myself to be silenced by someone who has done me wrong. my truth will always come through in my art. death over silence, yo,” her powerful tweet read.

Although neither Halsey or G-Eazy ever publicly gave a reason for their break up, rumors about the rapper being unfaithful seemed to surface right away, especially when Halsey released “Without Me”, which many believe is about their relationship, shortly after. In an interview with Glamour last month, the now red-headed beauty opened up about the reason she’s been hesitant to go into details about certain personal situations in her life, including her split from G-Eazy. “The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines,” she told the magazine. “Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality.”

G-Eazy has yet to respond to the speculation about him after Halsey’s performance.