Halsey Very Happy With Budding YungBlud Romance After painful G-Eazy Split – She’s Going Slow

Slow and steady wins the (romance) race! HL EXCLUSIVELY learned why although Halsey is happy with YungBlud, she’s still proceeding with caution.

Halsey, 24, may have shared a tumultuous romance with her ex, G-Eazy, 29, but it’s smooth sailing ahead for her new relationship with Yungblud, 20. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how her new relationship differs from her time with G, but why she is still proceeding with caution this time around. “Halsey was broken hearted over her break-up with G-Eazy. She was always so worried about his wandering eye and him cheating on her. That break-up was very hard on her and now she knows just exactly what she is looking for,” our insider said. She thought G-Eazy was the one and she is very happy with Yungblud, however, she is taking it slower this time because of how hurt she was in her last relationship.” HollywoodLife has reached out to one of Halsey’s reps for comment.

Our source went on to say that Halsey is the picture of happiness with Yungblud! “She’s very happy where things are at with Yungblud right now,” the source says. “But – Halsey just got out of a very long and serious relationship. It feels really good for her to have someone be so affectionate with her as that’s something she really looks for in a partner. She’s definitely moving on from G-Eazy, as she knows that relationship will never happen again, however, the scars are still there so she’s going to proceed with caution, but she’s very happy, and friends are happy that she’s officially moving on and on the mend from that painful break-up.”

We saw just how much things are heating up between Halsey and her new beau on Jan. 31, when they were spotted getting quite cozy while out together in West Hollywood. After enjoying a dinner for two at Jones Pizza, the two snuggled up while waiting for their ride to arrive. The “Bad At Love” singer and her handsome 20-year-old suitor appeared smitten with each other, and didn’t leave each other’s side as they awaited their car. Halsey rocked a chic thigh-grazing leopard print coat as she softly nuzzled her nose against Yungblud’s cheek, who didn’t take his eyes off the blonde bombshell the entire night. Couple goals AF!