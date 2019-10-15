Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski & More Stars Showing Off Abs In Crop Tops & High-Waisted Jeans For Fall

Fall is officially in full swing & some of our fave celebs are rocking the hottest trend of the season – high-waisted jeans & we rounded up all of the stars showing off their abs in crop tops & denim.

The one trend that never goes out of style is denim and during the fall, denim is the perfect go-to outfit for any occasion. Some of our favorite celebrities have been rocking high-waisted jeans both dressed up and dressed down, and we rounded up all of the celebs who have been rocking the denim with tiny little crop tops this season. Hailey Baldwin, 22, has been trying this trend for years, considering she has an insanely toned figure, and her look while in LA on Sept. 27, was fabulous. Hailey threw on a pair of high-waisted baggy jeans with cuffed hems, paired with a tight white crop top. Completing her look was an oversized tan Jw Anderson Check Coat, while she accessorized with Nike x Fear of God Air Skylon 2 Sneakers, a Xiv Karats Wifey Diamond Necklace, and Celine Cl41468 Edge Sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Hailey stepped out in NYC on Oct. 12, wearing a similar look featuring a skintight white crop top with a pair of high-waisted, fitted Naked Wardrobe Dope Girl Denim Jeans, choosing to cuff the hems. On top of her look she threw on a camel-colored Balenciaga Suspended Shoulder Coat, topping her look off with Rhude Tube Socks, white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers, and Oliver Peoples Ov5417Su Jaye Sunglasses.

Hailey isn’t the only celeb to rock the look for fall, as Emily Ratajkowski, 28, has been wearing this outfit a ton recently, and she took her dog, Colombo, for a walk in NYC on Sept. 21, when she opted to wear a casual outfit of jeans and a T-shirt, but managed to make it look sexy. Emily rocked a short-sleeve, silk ivory Orseund Iris Le Club Top which was loose-fitting but cinched in just under her breasts with an elastic band. The back of the tiny blouse was completely cut out and was tied together behind her, with long drawstrings hanging down. She styled the shirt with a pair of Re/Done High Rise Ankle Crop Jeans, which were super tight on her thighs and extremely high-waisted, ending at her tiny waist, which was cinched in even more with a brown leather belt. She accessorized with her go-to pair of white Nike Classic Cortez Sneakers, black cat-eye Oliver Peoples Zasia Sunglasses, and a snakeskin Amelie Pichard Carrie Bag.

Aside from these two stunning ladies, other celebs who have tried the trend include supermodel sisters, Gigi, 24, and Bella Hadid, 22. Gigi was out in NYC on Sept. 9, when she wore a pair of super baggy and distressed high-waisted jeans with a tiny, tight white cropped wifebeater tank top. She completed her look with purple lens Tejesta Jpg Sterling Silver Sunglasses and Dear Frances Tye Plaid Slides. Meanwhile, Bella stepped out in Milan on Sept. 21, when she wore a pair of tan high-waisted flare jeans with a nude Agent Provocateur Cynthie Bikini top, putting her insanely toned abs on full display. She completed her look with a Stand Studio Lolita Bag.

There were so many other celebs who have tried out the trend and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!