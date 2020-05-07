See Pic
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Nothing But A T-Shirt In Sexy New British GQ Cover Shot By Her Husband

Emily Ratajkowski posed up for British GQ’s ‘Heroes’ Issue in nothing but a white T-shirt featuring Senator Bernie Sanders’ face and the phrase ‘Rage Against The Machine.’ The model discussed her 2020 hero and more with the mag!

Emily Ratajkowski made a statement with her British GQ June cover shoot. The stunning model, 28, posed in nothing but a T-shirt with Senator Bernie Sanders‘ photo and the phrase ‘Rage Against The Machine’ printed on it and a pair of black underpants. The image, captured in her New York City apartment by husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, appeared as the cover of the outlet’s “Heroes” issue, where the Gone Girl actress and activist revealed what makes a hero and who is inspiring her during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

For Emily, a hero is “someone who goes up against systems of power” and “fights the status quo even when it’s difficult or inconvenient.” The model added that, “As a culture, we’re really quick to celebrate or congratulate a celebrity who uses their platform for good, and that’s cool, but often we overlook incredible people who do amazing work for their community and for the world at large.” This sentiment led Emily to reveal one of her own personal heroes: April Grayson, a woman who inspires incarcerated women and girls to have a voice, knowing firsthand how the mass incarceration system in California can negatively affect them.

“One of those people is a woman called April Grayson, who I was lucky enough to speak on the phone with last week about the health and safety of incarcerated women and girls during this global pandemic,” Emily shared with the outlet. “April knows the terrors of being incarcerated first-hand and she’s dedicated her life very courageously to advocating for those behind bars.” Through the Rise Up project, April has continued to speak to women and girls who are incarcerated on how to better their life, and continues to actively gather information on the negative consequences those incarcerated will have to deal with for the rest of their lives.

Emily Ratajkowski on the cover of British GQ’s June Issue [Sebastian Bear-McClard].
Emily isn’t a stranger to using her platform to take a stand either. A political and social activist, Emily memorably had the phrase ‘F**k Harvey [Weinstein]written on her arm at the premiere of Uncut Gems in December 2019, just after the convicted rapist made a $25 million deal with the brave victims who accused him of sexual crimes. Emily has also used her platform to support former democratic nominee candidate Senator Bernie Sanders, whom she endorsed in January. As for now, the model, her husband, and their German Shepherd, Colobmo, are safely quarantining back in California with the model’s family.