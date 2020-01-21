In the throes of January, don’t we all miss summer? Emily Ratajkowski sure does, and she’s sharing a throwback pic to those warm months in a tiny bikini as a reminder.

One of the many bummers of cold, winter months is that Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t share nearly as many pics in sexy bikinis from her swimwear brand. But she gave fans a reminder that bathing suit season will come again soon, and she’s ready! The 28-year-old shared an Instagram throwback photo on Jan. 21 in a tiny cheetah-print bikini, flaunting her insane body and killer abs. She’s seen kneeling on a blanket at the beach, wearing large hoop earrings while the wind blows through her hair.

“Miss u summer,” Emily captioned the photo, where she’s bathed in warm sunshine. During the summer months she’s much more active in sharing photos of herself in sexy bikinis and skin-baring one-piece swimsuits from her Inamorata swimsuit brand. She still shares photos of herself her product on the line’s Instagram page, but it’s mainly to remind fans that she’s restocked certain styles.

The last time Em posted a bikini pic on her personal Instagram page was on Jan. 4, 2020, but for a very different reason than marketing. It was a photo from when she was only 14, but her body had already developed into the curves she has today. Looking at the pic, there’s no way anyone could guess she was barely a teenager, and she had an important message that came with it. “I used to like showing people this photo of me at 14 to prove that my body is natural. Now I’m a little sad it exists at all. I was just a kid in this picture and I wish the world had encouraged my 14-year-old self to be more than just my body,” she began in the caption.

“All of that said, I do still feel like I’ve been empowered through my body and my sexuality via modeling and platforms like Instagram. Luckily I have discovered the parts of me that are so much more important than ‘sexiness,’ but if you’re a 14-year-old girl reading this, don’t worry about any of that for now. Read lots of books and know that what you see on Instagram is just a very small fraction of complete and beautifully complex human beings,” Emily added. Her famous friends applauded her, including singer Selena Gomez, 27, who commented, “Love this, love you!!” and left “👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼” emojis.