Emily Ratajkowski’s 12 Hottest Swimsuit Pics: Sexy Bikinis & More

Summer may be over, but Emily Ratajkowski hasn’t stopped wearing her sexy bikinis! The model/actress often shows off her amazing bod in sexy swimsuits, and of course, she always looks incredible.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, is the queen of swimsuits! The 28-year-old has her very own swimsuit line, Inamorata, and she’s often wearing styles from the collection and showing off the looks on social media. In mid-October 2019, Emily vacationed in Miami, and she posted one of her sexiest bikini pics EVER on Instagram during the trip. In the pic, Emily is wearing a black bikini, which puts her cleavage on full display. The bottoms are the sexiest part, though, as they’re pulled up high over the model’s hip to show major skin.

One day before posting this sexy pic, Emily hit up the beach in a one-piece swimsuit that was to DIE for. The bathing suit had a thong bottom, and included a plunging neckline that went WAY down Emily’s mid-section. At one point, she even slipped off the swimsuit’s sleeves to sunbathe totally topless! There are very few people who can pull off such a daring bathing suit look like this one, but Emily absolutely nailed it. She also paired the look with an animal print bucket hat to up her beachy style even more.

During a previous Miami trip, Emily wore a green, off-the-shoulder bikini top, paired with another pair of skimpy, high-waisted bottoms. Her rock-hard abs and lean legs were on full display in the look, and she sported tanned skin for her outing on the beach.

There are plenty more sexy swimsuit pics from Emily where these came from, too! Click through the gallery above to check out her best bikini and one-piece styles of all-time.