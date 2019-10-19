Gallery
Emily Ratajkowski’s 12 Hottest Swimsuit Pics: Sexy Bikinis & More

MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski sets temperatures soaring as she hits the beach in a tiny orange bikini. The 27-year-old stunner accentuates her golden tan in the swimsuit's plunging neckline and high-waisted strap bottoms. In February, the California native shocked her fans when she randomly announced she was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, who joined her on the beach. They were only dating a few weeks before the wedding but she reportedly knew him 'for years'. Emily had split from boyfriend of three years Jeff Magid in January according to reports, and was first spotted with Sebastian in mid-February. 21 Jul 2018 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA255520_030.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Swimsuit model and designer Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her enviable curves in a teeny black thong bikini as she continues her sizzling break in the Miami sun. The toned and tanned brunette wore a New York Yankees baseball cap and gold accessories as she relaxed poolside with a galpal at her luxury oceanfront hotel on Wednesday (oct 16). Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5122649 161019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her famous curves in a skimpy thong swimsuit in Miami Beach. The swimwear model's black one-piece left very little to the imagination as she cooled off with a dip in the pool at her upscale oceanfront hotel. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5122407 151019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are seen with friends on the beach in Miami Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5011724 220718 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Summer may be over, but Emily Ratajkowski hasn’t stopped wearing her sexy bikinis! The model/actress often shows off her amazing bod in sexy swimsuits, and of course, she always looks incredible.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, is the queen of swimsuits! The 28-year-old has her very own swimsuit line, Inamorata, and she’s often wearing styles from the collection and showing off the looks on social media. In mid-October 2019, Emily vacationed in Miami, and she posted one of her sexiest bikini pics EVER on Instagram during the trip. In the pic, Emily is wearing a black bikini, which puts her cleavage on full display. The bottoms are the sexiest part, though, as they’re pulled up high over the model’s hip to show major skin.

One day before posting this sexy pic, Emily hit up the beach in a one-piece swimsuit that was to DIE for. The bathing suit had a thong bottom, and included a plunging neckline that went WAY down Emily’s mid-section. At one point, she even slipped off the swimsuit’s sleeves to sunbathe totally topless! There are very few people who can pull off such a daring bathing suit look like this one, but Emily absolutely nailed it. She also paired the look with an animal print bucket hat to up her beachy style even more.

During a previous Miami trip, Emily wore a green, off-the-shoulder bikini top, paired with another pair of skimpy, high-waisted bottoms. Her rock-hard abs and lean legs were on full display in the look, and she sported tanned skin for her outing on the beach.

There are plenty more sexy swimsuit pics from Emily where these came from, too! Click through the gallery above to check out her best bikini and one-piece styles of all-time.