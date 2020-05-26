Emily Ratajkowski, LaLa Anthony, Halsey & More Sexy Memorial Day Bikini Queens 

Although quarantine kept a ton of famous faces from partying it up in lavish locations, bikinis were still on trend over Memorial Day weekend! Emily Ratajkowski, LaLa Anthony, Halsey and more stars still stunned in tiny two-pieces, and they’ve never looked better!

Memorial Day weekend looked much different this year, but that didn’t stop Hollywood’s hottest stars from rocking their favorite bikinis! Emily Ratajkowski danced by the pool in a tiny, string two-piece, while LaLa Anthony brought back bucket hats in style. Meanwhile, Halsey showed off her abs and tattoos in a tie dye bikini. Take a look, below!

It’s no secret that Emily spent the holiday weekend in a bikini. The model and actress is known for her love of swimwear, as seen in the many bikini snaps on her personal Instagram account. Emily spent the long weekend “adventuring” with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard and their pup, hiking and lounging by the pool.

The brunette beauty, who appeared to be donning a swimsuit from her line, Inamorata, shared a clip of her dancing poolside while her husband sat nearby. The pair cuddled up together in a separate snap shared by Emily, that showed her in her hubby’s arms. Let us note that Emily had two bikini changes throughout her MDW festivities.

(Photo credit: LaLa Anthony/Instagram)

Then there was LaLa, who threw it back to the ’90s in a white Prada bucket hat with a red solo cup in hand. She shared a photo of her looking incredibly fit in a tie dye string bikini. — It appeared to be the same one Halsey wore in her photos from the holiday weekend. LaLa also shared a cute video that encouraged her millions of followers to have a fun and safe holiday weekend.

(Photo credit: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram)

Other stars who sported bikinis over the Memorial Day weekend (and shared photos on Instagram) included, Carrie Underwood, Chrissy Teigen, Chelsea Handler, Jessie James Decker, Vanessa Hudgens Lizzo and many more!