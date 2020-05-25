Joe Biden, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, & More Celebrate Memorial Day 2020 — See Pics

The stars were out for Memorial Day! From Joe and Jill Biden to the Biebers and the Kardashians, see how celebrities celebrated the long weekend!

With stay-at-home orders in place, Memorial Day is looking a little different this year — but that didn’t stop some of our favorite celebrities from finding new ways to mark the occasion! Joe Biden, 77, and his wife Jill, 68, both sported protective black face masks as they stepped out to place a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle on Monday, May 25. The appearance marked the first for the presumptive Democratic nominee for president since the outbreak of COVID-19, who was been in quarantine at his Wilmington home since March. “Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made. Never, ever, forget,” he said at the ceremony, noting that it “feels good to be out of my house.”

Justin Bieber, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, were also spotted out-and-about on the holiday. The pair separated to enjoy low key activities, with a shirtless Justin getting in a casual game of basketball! The “Yummy” singer showed off his toned abs and defined arms, wearing just a hot pink pair of Drew House shorts. Meanwhile, Hailey grabbed coffee with some friends — likely at her favorite spot, Blue Bottle, and twinned in pink with a matching t-shirt and short-shorts.

Bella Hadid, 23, spent her Memorial Day holiday soaking up the sun at her family’s Pennsylvania farm. Rocking a strapless green bikini and gold chain bracelet, the super model showed off her toned abs and fit physique as she posed on the open green field. Bella also posted videos of her mother Yolanda Hadid‘s many horses running across the property!

The Kardashian-Jenner cousins appeared to reunite over the long weekend, as well, with Kim Kardashian, 39, sharing a cute photo of son Saint, 4, and Kourtney’s little boy Reign, 5! The boys were all-smiles as they rested their heads in their hands under a white sheet. “OMG I cant with these two,” she captioned the image with a heart-eye emoji. The post followed Kylie Jenner‘s adorable video of Stormi, 2, and Kim’s daughter, Chicago, also 2, having a blast on a wagon ride. “I like your hair,” Chicago sweetly complimented Stormi, who politely replied, “Thank you!”

Kylie showed off her Memorial Day makeover in a show stopping photo shared on May 25, rocking a stylish pair of orange jeans from the 2018 Chrome Hearts x Off-White collaboration and a black bikini top from Alyx Studio. The makeup mogul added lengthier hair extensions for a dramatic effect, still keeping her honey highlights in-tact.

Other stars took to Instagram to thank those who have served our country. Jennifer Lopez, 50, posted an image from a past Memorial Day concert, writing “Today, #LetsGetLoud for our heroes!…We honor all those who served our amazing country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

Captioning an image of American flags, Reese Witherspoon, 44, shared “Remembering the brave servicemen and women who sacrificed everything to keep us safe. Your memory lives on forever.” Jennifer Garner, 48, also shared an inspiring message. “This Memorial Day, when sacrifice has been brought into such sharp focus, I am filled with gratitude for our Gold Star families, who represent heroism, who know loss, who live with courage. We are better for living in your country. Thank you,” the star wrote.