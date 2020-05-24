Watch
Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago, 2, Gushes Over Cousin Stormi’s Hair In Cute New Video — Watch

Evening/Weekend Editor

Chicago West and Stormi Webster are BFFs for life! The pair had a blast on a speedy wagon ride as Chicago paid Stormi a sweet compliment.

Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago West, 2, had a blast with Kylie Jenner‘s toddler Stormi Webster, 2! The cousin duo popped up in a new video posted to Kylie’s Instagram account on Sunday, May 24 and we can’t get over how cute it is. Stormi and Chicago were laughing and squealing away on a wagon ride, as Chicago gently tapped Stormi’s stylish little buns. “I like your hair!” Chicago exclaimed, paying her cousin the ultimate compliment. “Thank you!” Stormi politely responded. The little girls sounded so grown-up during the sweet exchange, and we can’t get over how big they’re getting!

“THESE TWO,” the Kylie Cosmetics CEO gushed in her caption, adding a heart eye emoji, while Kim added, “These two…Stormi x Chi” in a repost of her own. Chicago showed off her voluminous curls for the speedy ride, chowing down on a tasty sunflower sugar cookie in what looked like Stormi’s white swimsuit. Stormi rocked the identical one piece in a video posted by her dad Travis Scott as she jammed out to the Trolls World Tour soundtrack back in April. Meanwhile, stylish Stormi wore a white top and cute pink sandals for the sunny day.

Proud mom Kim couldn’t get enough of the adorable exchange, commenting “The sweetest girls!” along with two red heart emojis. Kylie’s BFFs Stassi Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer also loved the clip, writing “STOP IT!!!!!!!!” and several heart eye emojis, along with “Too cute.” They can say that again! New mom Malika Haqq added, “The sweetest!!!!”

Stormi has had an exciting past few days in quarantine, running around with her dogs outside on May 23. The 2-year-old rocked a casual black dress as opted to go barefoot while the energetic grey pups chased after her. “My babies!” Kylie said to her dogs in a second video. “Oh, I missed you!” she gushed in a second. Kylie and Stormi have been right at home insider the makeup mogul’s new $36.5 million mansion, where Stormi has her very own playroom! Rocking a pair of her dads’ limited edition Nike x Cactus Jack sneakers and an AstroWorld t-shirt, the toddler played with her numbered foam pieces in another adorable video shared by her mom on May 15.