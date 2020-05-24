Stormi Webster 2, Plays With Her Adorable Dogs In The Cutest Little Black Dress

Kylie Jenner shared another memorable moment in quarantine with her two-year-old daughter Stormi when she energetically ran around outside in the sun while playing with two of their several happy pooches.

Stormi Webster, 2, was having some thrilling outside time on May 23 when she played with two of her cute little dogs who were running after her! Proud mom Kylie Jenner, 22, shared an adorable video clip of the precious moment to her Instagram story and it proved that the family is finding ways to stay happy in mind and body while in quarantine. In the clip, little Stormi is wearing a loose black short-sleeved dress as she walks along the grass barefoot and looks back as two energetic pooches run around behind her. Kylie also shared two other clips of her greeting the dogs, which included four in total, while holding little mini-me, and the baby girl couldn’t help but giggle when they jumped up to greet her mom. “My babies!” Kylie could be heard saying to the dogs in one clip and “Oh, I missed you!” in another.

Just three days before Kylie shared her latest video of Stormi, she shared a different one that showed the sweet gal walking outside near their outdoor pool while showing off her natural curly hair. She was holding one of her dolls in the clip and wore a black T-shirt, black leggings, and the cutest little yellow slip-on slippers.

Although Kylie and Stormi, whose dad is Travis Scott, 28, have been staying in quarantine together since the coronavirus pandemic became a problem, they have been keeping busy. Like many loving parents, the makeup mogul has been making sure to stay by her daughter’s side and keep her entertained. One entertainment tactic was when they did the candy challenge. Kylie put out a bowl of chocolate in front of an eager Stormi and tested her patience when she told her to wait and not take a piece until she came back from the bathroom. The sweet girl was full of “patience” and anxiously waited in a video Kylie filmed of the moment. The clip went viral and proved that Stormi sure knows how to capture hearts with her manners and excitement!