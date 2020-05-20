Kylie Jenner Shows Off Stormi’s Natural Curly Hair In Adorable New Video

Kylie Jenner captured her precious daughter, Stormi’s, natural curly hair while playing poolside in a brand new clip the mother-of-one posted to her Instagram story!

Kylie Jenner and her sweet daughter, two-year-old Stormi Webster, are spending a lot of quality time with one another while quarantining together! And on May 19, Kylie shared a cute clip of her daughter playing outside and working her natural curly hair! In the clip, which Kylie posted to her Instagram story, the Lip Kit mogul, 22, followed her little one just as it seemed she was about to throw a toy into the swimming pool of Kylie’s new $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion! Fortunately, Stormi dropped the toy just as she neared the pool’s edge. But while Kylie was making sure her daughter didn’t toss a perfectly good toy into her pool, we couldn’t take our eyes off of Stormi’s curly locks! The ringlets of her hair were so tight and bouncy, it looked so cute on the two-year-old, and fans loved seeing Stormi’s natural hair in its full effect!

But just a few days ago, Stormi, whom Kylie shares with ex Travis Scott, 28, was working a completely different hairstyle! On May 16, Kylie showed off Stormi’s slicked back bun — a hairdo that fans haven’t often seen on the little one. Kylie captured a series of three photos featuring Stormi running around their luxurious home in a tie-dye shirt, gray shorts and white socks and sneakers while sporting a few clips in her hair. Although this wasn’t the natural curly look that fans adore on the youngster, Kylie did make sure that Stormi was working her baby hairs, with a small strand of hair fashioned in a ringlet by her little ear!

Beyond having fun with their hair, Kylie and Stormi have found fun, creative ways to stay incredibly entertained in quarantine, notably, trying the viral patience/chocolate challenge. On May 11, Kylie slyly captured her two-year-old waiting to have three chocolate candies. As Kylie explained to Stormi that she could have three chocolates once Kylie returned from the bathroom, the adorable little girl sat waiting like a perfect cherub. “Patience, patience,” she whispered to herself while waiting for Kylie. Once Kylie had returned, Stormi was absolutely thrilled and enjoyed three chocolate candies of her choice!

Kylie and Stormi always share the absolute sweetest moments with their fans and followers. The mother-of-one’s latest clip of her darling girl’s hair is no exception! As Kylie and Stormi continue to focus on their health and wellbeing by staying quarantined in their Los Angeles home, we cannot wait to see what the mother-daughter pair share next!