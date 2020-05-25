See Pic
Reign Disick, 5, & Saint West, 4, Make Twinning Poses During Memorial Day Playdate — See Cute Pic

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Memorial Day to share an adorable and happy photo of her son Saint and nephew Reign laying and posing together.

Kim Kardashian, 39, couldn’t help but gush over an absolutely adorable pic that she posted to Instagram on May 25 and after looking at it, we can understand why! In the snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her so Saint West, 4, and nephew Reign Disick, 5, smiling and posing together while laying on their stomachs and resting their hands underneath their faces. “OMG I cant with these two 😍,” she captioned the Memorial Day post.

Kim’s fans quickly responded to the sweet pic with positive comments and many of them couldn’t help but gush over the young cuties. “So cute,” one fan wrote while another called them both “handsome.” Many others left heart-eyed emojis just like Kim did in her own caption and another called them “sooooo beautiful.”

Kim’s pic of Saint and Reign is one that hopefully means the two cousins have reunited for the holiday. The KarJenners have all been in quarantine with their own immediate families and kids since the coronavirus pandemic started so we’re not sure if they’ve been slowly and safely coming together once again or not. Either way, it’s always awesome to see such a cute family photo. Like Kim, Reign’s mom, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, has been sharing pics and videos of her time at home with her kids, including Reign as well as Mason Disick, 10, and Penelope Disick, 7, and they’ve been just as entertaining. One of her latest showed little Reign walking around in a full Batman costume while doing homeschool work. It proved the fun mom knows how to mix play and school in the best way!