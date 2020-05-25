Kylie Jenner Shows Off Memorial Day Hair Makeover In Just A Bikini Top & Orange Denim Pants

Kylie Jenner debuted her latest hair look as she celebrated Memorial Day Weekend in quarantine — and waist-length locks totally suit her!

Another day, another quarantine hair makeover for Kylie Jenner! The 22-year-old may be indoors over Memorial Day Weekend, but that didn’t stop her from getting all glammed up. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star flaunted her toned abs in a barely-there black bikini by Alyx Studio and orange denim pants from Chrome Hearts and Off-White’s pricey 2018 collaboration. In the May 25 snap, Ky held her hand up towards the camera, as if she was protesting having her photo taken. She also showed off a new wig, which featured waist-length, silver tresses and captioned the pic with a simple, black heart emoji. Big sis Kim Kardashian commented “WOW” with a series of fire emojis, as thousands of other fans followed suit in the comments section.

Earlier in the week, the Kylie Cosmetics billionaire joked about getting all dressed up, with nowhere to go. Sitting pretty in her luxe Rolls Royce, Kylie rocked a sexy strapless leather top by Parisian designer Jitrois and a pair of light wash jeans as she gave the camera a fierce look. Still sporting her honey highlights, Ky styled her hair into too high pig tails and threw on a pair of “Bike 4” sunglasses by Dior. “Got all dressed last night with nowhere to go. i hope everyone is staying busy & safe,” she captioned the image, including two black hearts and a blue butterfly emoji.

The butterfly was a clear reference to the statement diamond chain necklace that could be seen around her neck! Eagle eyed fans quickly noticed that the the gold jewelry piece was gifted to Kylie for her 20th birthday by none other than Travis Scott. The stunning piece, designed by jeweler Elliot Avianne, was inspired by his signature tune “Butterfly Effect,” and contains 28 carats of VVS diamonds. A blue butterfly sits in the center of the $60,000 chain, while diamond encrusted green and purple ones sit along the rest of the necklace — gorgeous! Of course, this isn’t the only piece of pricey jewelry Kylie has from the rapper: Travis went all out for her 22nd celebration last year with a custom cuban-link chain featuring the lip logo for Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie shared two outtakes from the impromptu car photoshoot on her Instagram story, also showing off her perfect baby Prada “Re-Edition” nylon shoulder bag, gold ring and diamond earrings by Harry Kotler! Her 177 million followers were loving the new photo, including big sister Kim. “The cutest!!!!!!!” she gushed, including a black heart emoji. KarJenner BFF Olivia Pierson also added, “VIBES” along with a buttefly emoji.