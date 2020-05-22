Kylie Jenner Proves Quarantine Is Doing Her Well With ‘Hot’ New At-Home Bikini Pics

Kylie Jenner matched the lush green grass in the courtyard of her $36.5 million estate with an even greener bikini. It was the perfect swimwear set to slowly transition into summer!

We’re green with envy over Kylie Jenner’s bikini photo-taking skills! The 22-year-old billionaire threw on a green ribbed bikini set, featuring a sporty top and high-cut bottoms, to pose by the pool at her $36.5 million estate’s luxurious courtyard. Combined with long, honey-streaked hair extensions, Kylie looked like a Los Angeles mermaid. Fans couldn’t help but gush over the pictures when she shared them to Instagram on May 22.

“So hot,” one fan raved. An especially famous fan of Kylie’s, Johnny Cyrus, wrote, “quarantine is doing you well!!!!” It’s true — quarantine has given Kylie time to dive deep into her wardrobe and have mini fashion shoots, like the one below. “My days are made up of zoom meetings and playing dress up,” Kylie admitted in the caption of an Instagram slideshow on May 21, in which the makeup entrepreneur had fun posing for pictures in a white bodysuit and half-up, half-down hairstyle reminiscent of a Bratz doll.

Today is an extra special day for Kylie, because she’s also celebrating the one-year anniversary of Kylie Skin! Friday kicked off with the launch of Kylie’s skincare venture in Europe, since her products can now be bought at the German perfumery and cosmetics chain Douglas. “Thank you guys so much for all the love you have shown my Kylie Skin products over this last year,” Kylie wrote in a “Happy Birthday” message on Kylie Skin’s Instagram account. She continued, “Reading your comments and reviews, and seeing how much you guys have fallen in love with these products that are a part of my daily life, makes me so happy! I can’t believe it’s been a year already! But this is just the beginning and there’s so much more to come. Love, Kylie.”

All has been normal on Kylie’s Instagram page — AKA, bikini pictures, fashion posts, business promotion and Stormi Webster cameos — and no mention of Drake! A day before sharing the bikini shots above, Kylie’s friend (who she sparked romance rumors with towards the end of 2019) controversially called her his “side piece” in a three-year old track that accidentally got played during the rapper’s OVO Instagram Live set on May 20. “Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real s**t, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf***in’ Kylies,” Drake rapped in the unreleased collab with Future. The Toronto rapper immediately apologized for disrespecting his “friends” the next day, and it’s unclear if Kylie has accepted the apology!