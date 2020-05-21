Kylie Jenner Plays ‘Dress Up’ In Her New Mansion After Drake Apologizes For ‘Disrespecting’ Her

Kylie Jenner transformed into a Bratz doll for an impromptu photo shoot in her living room! The billionaire shared the photos on the very same day Drake apologized for calling Kylie his ‘side piece’ in an old track.

Kylie Jenner is no one’s “side piece” — she’s the star of the show! This was clear in a slideshow of photos that the 22-year-old billionaire shared on May 21, just hours after Drake, 33, apologized for referring to his friend (and once rumored fling) with the controversial label in an unreleased track. In the trio of pictures, Kylie looked like a Bratz doll brought to life with a half up, half-down hairstyle with pigtails, extra long hair extensions, plump and glossy nude lips, and a form-fitting white bodysuit.

“My days are made up of zoom meetings and playing dress up,” Kylie captioned the fashion slideshow. The businesswoman’s agenda is apparent on her Instagram page, which has constantly been updated with stylish OOTDs throughout her quarantine! However, Kylie made no reference to Drake’s apology on her Instagram that Thursday, which he issued shortly after an unreleased collab with Future accidentally played during his OVO Instagram Live session on Wednesday night, May 20.

“Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real sh-t, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf—in’ Kylies,” Drake rapped, which is a bit awkward, considering that he and Kylie are longtime friends despite sparking romance rumors in Oct. 2019 (shortly following Kylie’s split from Travis Scott). Drake even dropped a reference to Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner and her supermodel pal Gigi Hadid, who is now expecting a baby with Zayn Malik: “Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f–kin’ Gigis.”

Drake quickly took to his Instagram Story the next morning, upset that the old song was accidentally broadcasted to the world. “A song that Mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played. It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the Drake/Future catalogue,” Drake explained. Then, addressing the famous names Drake sneaked into the track, he added, “Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start the day.”