Drake & Kylie Jenner: Why He’s ‘Moved Past’ Wanting To Date Her Even Though He Thinks She’s ‘Hot’

The romance rumors between Drake and Kylie Jenner fell off with the arrival of December. That’s not a coincidence, since there are multiple reasons why Drake wants to now keep their relationship ‘purely platonic,’ two insiders explain.

Drake, 33, won’t be dating longtime family friend Kylie Jenner, 22, despite all the excitement that built up around the possibility in recent weeks, according to insiders who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Drake has definitely moved past any type of romantic feelings towards Kylie and it’s purely platonic between them at this point,” the first source tells us. While “there were absolutely some flirtations going on from Drake towards Kylie a while back,” it “was all in good fun and there was nothing really serious that came out of it,” our source clarifies.

The desire to remain in the friend zone isn’t one-sided. “Drake feels like he’s on good terms with Kylie and he believes they’re on the same page in terms of where things stand between them now,” our first source adds. Instead of a lack of chemistry, a second source tells HollywoodLife that Drake made this decision out of respect for their history together.

“Drake would never want to upset Kylie or any of the family that he has known forever so that is why he wants to cool down any and all of the romance rumors,” our second source tells us. These two go seriously way back — as in, Drake was the surprise performer at Kylie’s Sweet 16 birthday bash in 2013! In addition to their friendship, the combined magnitude of Drake and Kylie’s fame is another issue to consider. “Drake is not going to make anything uncomfortable with Kylie, he’d never want to deal with the repercussions if they would become an item and then break up,” our second source further explains. “He’d rather quit pursuing anything while they are still great friends.”

However, there’s no denying it — “Drake thinks Kylie is hot and they will absolutely hang out again, that is 100 percent,” our second source adds! “But will it turn into a full blown relationship? Definitely not! They know what they would be getting into if they decided to take it any further and it’s safe to say that being flirting friends is the way to go,” the source continues. “It makes sense for the people they are and the schedules they have.” For Kylie, her schedule also includes being a fully devoted mom to her daughter Stormi Webster, 1 (and, you know, running her multi-million cosmetic empire).

Just three weeks after news of Kylie’s split with her boyfriend of two years, Travis Scott, broke on Oct. 1, the makeup mogul stirred rumors with her attendance at Drake’s birthday party in Los Angeles on Oct. 24. She was “never too far away” from the birthday boy and they “they seemed to have a connection,” a source had told Us Weekly. The rumors only heated up after Kylie attended another one of Drake’s functions, that time a Halloween party, on Oct. 31. Throughout all these rumors, though, Kylie and Travis have remained close. The parents reunited to take Stormi to the pumpkin patch on Oct. 16, and Kylie even let her dance moves loose at Travis’ Astroworld Festival Concert in Houston on Nov. 9. Most recently, the exes were seen at a casino in Palm Springs with Kylie’s family on Nov. 29.