Stars Who Didn’t Wear White On Their Wedding Day: Kelly Dodd, Emily Ratajkowski & More

Black, yellow, pink… who says you need a white wedding when all the colors of the rainbow are at our disposal? These stars, like Kelly Dodd and Emily Ratajkowski, didn’t wear white dresses on their big days.

Traditionally, brides are expected to wear white on their wedding day. But that wasn’t always the case. For centuries, brides donned dresses of all colors of the rainbow, but Queen Victoria‘s 1840 wedding gown changed everything. After she wore white lace to marry Prince Albert, it became all the rage among the British elite, and eventually, among the public worldwide. While there are still an overwhelming amount of women who still choose to look lovely in white on their wedding day, these stars have opted for black, yellow, pink, and everything in between — and look absolutely breathtaking.

Kelly Dodd

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd, 45, didn’t go with white when she married husband Rick Leventhal in a romantic ceremony in Santa Rosa, California on October 10. Kelly always looks glamorous, but she upped the “wow” factor for her highly-anticipated nuptials, slipping into a slinky black dress with a mermaid silhouette. The curve-hugging gown made her look like a total femme fatale on her happy day. And Kelly’s beloved matched her in an all-black outfit, too!

Emily Ratajkowski

Nothing about Emily Ratajkowski‘s nuptials was traditional. The model and actress, 29, wed husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018 at New York City Hall in 2018, and dressed in an ultra chic suit for the casual ceremony. Rather than going with white or cream, Emily’s Zara two-piece was a deep mustard yellow. She accessorized with a black, wide-brimmed hat complete with a veil for a little bit of a “Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice” vibe.

Kaley Cuoco

The marriage didn’t last, but Kaley Cuoco‘s dress when she married tennis star Ryan Sweeting in 2013 will go down as one of the best celebrity wedding looks. The Big Bang Theory star, 34, looked like an absolute princess in a strapless, bubblegum pink ballgown, complete with a voluminous skirt and boning on the bodice. She kept her blonde hair down in loose waves, opting for no veil or hair accessorizes. Total Barbie vibes.

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum‘s 2009 wedding in Malibu was the stuff of fairytales. No, literally — it was fairy-themed. Jenna looked gorgeous in an ethereal, blush pink gown that echoed the day’s theme. Her skirt consisted of voluminous, giant ruffles, and featured a structured bodice covered in flowers and vines. A long, tulle veil billowed behind her at the ceremony and reception.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway, 37, knows a thing or two about princess dresses. And the Princess Diaries star’s custom Valentino ensemble for her 2012 wedding to husband Adam Shulman was absolutely fit for royalty. Anne channeled the roaring ’20s in a flowing, pale pink gown dotted with tiny crystals and pieces of lace, leading into a long train. Anne wore her veil pinned to the back of her head and donned a lace head wrap. Stunning!