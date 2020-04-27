Julie Andrews Thinks She’s ‘Too Old & Crotchety’ To Be In ‘Princess Diaries 3,’ But Would Do It For Anne Hathaway

Julie Andrews doubted if it was the ‘right timing’ to reprise her role as the former Queen of Genovia in a third installment of the beloved ‘Princess Diaries’ series.

Thank goodness Julie Andrews loves Anne Hathaway. Although the Oscar-winning actress isn’t exactly thrilled over the idea of reprising her role in the The Princess Diaries film series, she wouldn’t mind playing Anne’s grandmother (and royalty coach) in a third film! While giving an update on where The Princess Diaries 3 stands on the April 27 episode of CBS’ The Talk@Home, Julie said, “It’s long been talked about but nothing sort of been on my desk or anything like that. I think I would. I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie [Hathaway] would be lovely again.”

Julie then repeated, “And yeah, sure I would be up for it.” However, she said that “we should wait if the script comes in — just wait for that.” Fans of the classic Disney film series have already been playing the waiting game ever since Anne revealed that “there is a script for the third movie” during a Jan. 2019 appearance on Watch What Happen Live with Andy Cohen. She even confirmed that both Julie and producer Debra Martin Chase are down to turn this film series into a trilogy, but “don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it.”

The script was news to Julie, apparently, although she admitted that “there’s been talk about [a third movie] for quite a while” while appearing on the same talk show in October of that year. Meanwhile, Anne gave an EXCLUSIVE update on the movie to HollywoodLife, telling us that the movie is “in Disney’s hands” when we spoke to her at the premiere for her film The Hustle in May of 2019!

Julie is famous for playing the iconic Queen of Genovia and giving her on-screen granddaughter, Anne (Mia Thermopolis), princess bootcamp training in the first The Princess Diaries film that was released in 2001. The movie was a success, and was followed by its 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, in which Julie (AKA, Queen Clarisse Renaldi) relinquishes her crown so that Mia can take the throne. Fans have been dying to see what Mia’s character has been up to, nearly two decades after becoming the Queen of Genovia at just 21 years old!