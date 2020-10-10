Kelly Dodd’s Wedding Dress: See The Sexy Black Gown She Married Rick Leventhal In

Kelly Dodd said “I do” to her new hubby Rick Leventhal, and looked absolutely fabulous — but didn’t wear white! See photos of her sleek black gown.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd looks glam every time she leaves the house, so it comes as no surprise she looked drop-dead gorgeous on her wedding day! The Bravolebrity tied the knot with her new hubby Rick Leventhal in a outdoor beautiful ceremony on October 10 in Santa Rosa, and didn’t wear white: the stylish mom-of-one opted for a sleek and sexy black gown! She looked incredible in the sleveless, spaghetti strap number which was floor length.

The dress featured a v-cut and thin straps perfect for the warm California weather. The fitted number hugged her curves, finishing with a romantic mermaid shaped skirt — see a photo of the full-length dress here. Kelly opted to keep her hair down and in loose curls for the occasion, accessorizing with a silver pair of bejeweled drop earrings. Rick matched his bride in a black button down shirt and pants. “LOVE YOUR DRESS!! You looks beautiful,” one fan gushed. “LOVE that u wore black! U look amazing,” another posted.

It has been a whirlwind romance for the couple, who got engaged less than four months after they began dating. “I got engaged!” she exclaimed in her Instagram story announcement on November 13, as Rick cozied up next to her on a patio in New York City, which overlooked the skyline. “Look at that little thing. ENGAGED! Look at that. Right there. Look how he did it! So romantic. Look how bada– that ring is! BAM!”

The reality star was previously married to Michael Dodd, with whom she shares her 13-year-old Jolie. Her mini-me also appears on RHOC, and has been seen hanging out plenty with her mom and new step-dad Rick on social media. Kelly and Michael were married for 11 years, but split in 2017. This marriage marks Rick’s third time at the altar: he was previously married to communications consultant Penny Daniels, whom he shares two children with, and again to professional poker player Beth Shak from 2016 to 2017.