6 Times Emily Ratajkowski Looked Super Hot In Her Own Swimwear Line

Emily Ratajkowski has her very own line of swimsuits, Inamorata, and she loves modeling the brand on her Instagram page!

Considering Emily Ratajkowski is the ultimate bikini queen, it only makes sense that she has her own swimwear line, Inamorata! The brand launched in 2017 with three bikinis and three one pieces, but it has grown massively since then. Now, there are dozens of swimsuits to choose from, and Emily often models the looks herself to show them off online.

A new Inamorata collection dropped in July 2020, and Emily modeled one of the looks on her Instagram on July 27. The Amara set featured low-cut bottoms, with straps that came up above the 29-year-old’s hips. The bottoms were held together with ties made into big bows on the side, and the matching top featured a stretchy band for comfortable coverage. With a halter style neckline, the swimsuit is simple and practical — and obviously looked amazing on Emily.

In May, Emily got away from the city amidst the coronavirus quarantine and took in all that nature had to offer. She posted a series of photos from her hike, which featured her wearing a deep red Inamorata bikini. The swimsuit barely covered Emily up on her top half, while the bottoms were super low cut, but had thicker straps for some extra support. Emily waded in water with her dog and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, while wearing the two-piece and a baseball cap.

When another new Inamorata launch took place in April, Emily promoted it on Instagram. by sharing a video of herself in one of the swimsuits. It was quite a unique look, as it was a bikini-style ensemble, which also featured strings that tied around Emily’s midsection. Emily also wore a see-through cover-up shirt, which matched the bathing suit bottoms. She tousled her hair in the short clip, but all of the focus was definitely on her sexy bikini look!

Emily rocked a similar Inamorata style when she hit the beach in February. She posted a photo of herself lounging in the sand with the bright blue sea in the background. This time, she wore a blue bikini with colorful print down one side, which also featured strings across her midsection. The ensemble tied around her neck, as well. “Las Olas. Available now,” she captioned the photo.

For an Instagram post in October 2019, Emily kept it much more simple in a plain black bikini from her line. The bottoms were the classic low-cut style with thick straps, while the top provided much more coverage than most of her other looks. The sporty top tied in the middle and featured thicker straps for a much sturdier style. Emily showed off the look while posing on a balcony with palm trees in the background, and she lifted up the straps of her bottoms for the sexy shoot.

Inamorata has strapless styles, as well! In Aug. 2019, Emily posted an image of herself wearing a strapless polka dot bikini from the line. The bandeau top was twisted in the middle, and the bottoms were high-waisted. She showed off the look while sitting cross-legged on a lounge chair at the beach. It’s no secret that Emily knows how to rock a sexy swimsuit, and you can see even more of her looks in the gallery above!