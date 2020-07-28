See Pics
Hollywood Life

6 Times Emily Ratajkowski Looked Super Hot In Her Own Swimwear Line

emily ratajkowski
SplashNews
EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski sets temperatures soaring as she hits the beach in a tiny orange bikini. The 27-year-old stunner accentuates her golden tan in the swimsuit's plunging neckline and high-waisted strap bottoms. In February, the California native shocked her fans when she randomly announced she was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, who joined her on the beach. They were only dating a few weeks before the wedding but she reportedly knew him 'for years'. Emily had split from boyfriend of three years Jeff Magid in January according to reports, and was first spotted with Sebastian in mid-February. 21 Jul 2018 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA255520_030.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Swimsuit model and designer Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her enviable curves in a teeny black thong bikini as she continues her sizzling break in the Miami sun. The toned and tanned brunette wore a New York Yankees baseball cap and gold accessories as she relaxed poolside with a galpal at her luxury oceanfront hotel on Wednesday (oct 16). Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5122649 161019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her famous curves in a skimpy thong swimsuit in Miami Beach. The swimwear model's black one-piece left very little to the imagination as she cooled off with a dip in the pool at her upscale oceanfront hotel. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5122407 151019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are seen with friends on the beach in Miami Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5011724 220718 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Emily Ratajkowski has her very own line of swimsuits, Inamorata, and she loves modeling the brand on her Instagram page!

Considering Emily Ratajkowski is the ultimate bikini queen, it only makes sense that she has her own swimwear line, Inamorata! The brand launched in 2017 with three bikinis and three one pieces, but it has grown massively since then. Now, there are dozens of swimsuits to choose from, and Emily often models the looks herself to show them off online.

A new Inamorata collection dropped in July 2020, and Emily modeled one of the looks on her Instagram on July 27. The Amara set featured low-cut bottoms, with straps that came up above the 29-year-old’s hips. The bottoms were held together with ties made into big bows on the side, and the matching top featured a stretchy band for comfortable coverage. With a halter style neckline, the swimsuit is simple and practical — and obviously looked amazing on Emily.

View this post on Instagram

Adventurin

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

In May, Emily got away from the city amidst the coronavirus quarantine and took in all that nature had to offer.  She posted a series of photos from her hike, which featured her wearing a deep red Inamorata bikini. The swimsuit barely covered Emily up on her top half, while the bottoms were super low cut, but had thicker straps for some extra support. Emily waded in water with her dog and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, while wearing the two-piece and a baseball cap.

View this post on Instagram

All new @inamoratawoman available now.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

When another new Inamorata launch took place in April, Emily promoted it on Instagram. by sharing a video of herself in one of the swimsuits. It was quite a unique look, as it was a bikini-style ensemble, which also featured strings that tied around Emily’s midsection. Emily also wore a see-through cover-up shirt, which matched the bathing suit bottoms. She tousled her hair in the short clip, but all of the focus was definitely on her sexy bikini look!

View this post on Instagram

Las Olas. Available now @inamoratawoman

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Emily rocked a similar Inamorata style when she hit the beach in February. She posted a photo of herself lounging in the sand with the bright blue sea in the background. This time, she wore a blue bikini with colorful print down one side, which also featured strings across her midsection. The ensemble tied around her neck, as well. “Las Olas. Available now,” she captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

@inamoratawoman

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

For an Instagram post in October 2019, Emily kept it much more simple in a plain black bikini from her line. The bottoms were the classic low-cut style with thick straps, while the top provided much more coverage than most of her other looks. The sporty top tied in the middle and featured thicker straps for a much sturdier style. Emily showed off the look while posing on a balcony with palm trees in the background, and she lifted up the straps of her bottoms for the sexy shoot.

Inamorata has strapless styles, as well! In Aug. 2019, Emily posted an image of herself wearing a strapless polka dot bikini from the line. The bandeau top was twisted in the middle, and the bottoms were high-waisted. She showed off the look while sitting cross-legged on a lounge chair at the beach. It’s no secret that Emily knows how to rock a sexy swimsuit, and you can see even more of her looks in the gallery above!