7 Stars Looking Sexy In Polka Dot Bikinis: Kendall Jenner & More

kendall jenner
British singer Rita Ora shows off her bikini body while enjoying a day on the beach in Miami, Florida with model Daisy Lowe and her sister Elena. While leaving the beach Rita and her friends were caught in the rain. UK RIGHTS ONLY Pictured: Rita Ora Ref: SPL4135343 301215 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Karrueche Tran, Chris Brown's on-off girlfriend, enjoys a day at the beach with friends in Miami, Florida. The couple are rumoured to be back togther again, with Karrueche reportedly spotted at a few of his recent concerts and hosting a party together. UK RIGHTS ONLY Pictured: Karrueche Tran Ref: SPL4068892 230913 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
These stars know how to rock a teeny-weeny polka dot bikini! From Kendall Jenner to Emily Ratajkowski and more, check out stars wearing the hot summer trend.

With summer in full swing, there are plenty of different types of swimsuits to wear to enjoy the warm weather. From different styles to different prints, we’ve seen celebs do just about everything with their swimwear. This time, we’re focusing on polka dot bikinis — because SO many of our favorite celebrities have been wearing them recently.

Kendall Jenner is one of our favorite bikini queens. From her home to lavish vacations, she’s constantly being photographed and sharing pics in her bathing suits. During one trip, she hung out on a luxurious yacht, and she rocked a one-shouldered, polka dot bikini for the excursion. Paparazzi caught her showering off on deck, and her cool, but sexy, swimsuit style was on full display.

Of course, one of the biggest bikini fans of all is Emily Ratajkowski — it always seems like she’s modeling one on Instagram. She has her own swimsuit line, Inamorata, and she posted an Instagram pic of herself wearing one of the polka dot styles in Aug. 2019. The strapless suit featured big white polka dots, and of course, it looked amazing on Emily.

karrueche tran
Meanwhile, Karrueche Tran wore her polka dot bikini while hitting the beach in Miami. Her swimsuit had full coverage bottoms, along with a strapless top. She accessorized with a necklace and hoop earrings, and was absolutely glowing as she strutted down the beach in the sexy bathing suit.

Whether you want to rock a one piece, a cut-out suit, or a teeny-tiny bikini, you can get some inspo from these stars rocking polka dot! The timeless print is fun and feminine and cheeky at the beach. Scroll through the gallery above to check out photos of more stars wearing polka dot swimsuits.