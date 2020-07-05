National Bikini Day: 37 Photos Of Stars Slaying In Sexy Swimsuits — Selena Gomez & More

Fourth of July may be over, but bikini season is just beginning — and National Bikini Day on July 5 is the perfect time to get some inspiration for your summer two-piece style!

It’s July 5, which means that it’s National Bikini Day! Over the years, we’ve seen SO many celebrities out and about while wearing their sexy swimsuits, and we’re reminiscing on some of the best bikini looks. Selena Gomez has been photographed on a number of warm-weather vacations, including a trip to Sydney, Australia in 2018, where she rocked a mis-matched bikini for a boat trip with friends.

Sel was all smiles as she soaked up the sun on the front of the boat. She accessorized with hoop earrings and let her natural glow shine while makeup-free. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner also loves enjoying time on luxury yachts with friends. For one boat trip, she wore an orange bikini wth a green jacket and sunglasses. Kendall spent time sunbathing and chatting with her friends while rocking the sexy swimwear.

Kendall’s big sis, Kourtney Kardashian, also knows how to slay in a swimsuit.The mom-of-three helped make scoop neck bikinis A Thing, so it’s no surprise that she was spotted wearing one in Miami with high-cut bottoms. Her black swimsuit paired perfectly with her rectangular sunglasses and dark hair. Kourtney is often sharing bikini pics on social media, and she rocks ’em like a pro every single time.

Bella Hadid is also a swimsuit queen in her own right. The model looked incredible in a beige string bikini with matching bottoms while hanging out on a yacht with pal Hailey Baldwin in April 2018. She shielded her eyes from the bright sunlight with rectangular shades and pulled her hair up with a trendy white scrunchie. Hailey and Bella were also photographed in Sardinia, Italy in June 2020, and they wore matching animal-print bikinis on another yacht.

But there are plenty more celebrities who look amazing in swimsuits than just these ladies. Head up to the gallery above to see even more stars stunning in bathing suits. Happy National Bikini Day!