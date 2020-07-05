Gallery
Hollywood Life

National Bikini Day: 37 Photos Of Stars Slaying In Sexy Swimsuits — Selena Gomez & More

SplashNews
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
*NO MAIL ONLINE* Selena Gomez soaks up the sun, cruising on a luxury boat around Sydney Harbour with friendsPictured: Selena GomezRef: SPL1666982 190318 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Australia Rights, No New Zealand Rights
Kendall Jenner shows off her bikini body with Bella Hadid and other model friends and Taco during their 1st day at the beach for Art Basel in Miami.Pictured: kendall jenner,bella hadidRef: SPL5133495 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kendall Jenner wearing a bikini and spraying water out of a hose during a fun photoshoot in Miami, on Wednesday (feb 5). Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5146110 050220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 37 Photos.
and

Fourth of July may be over, but bikini season is just beginning — and National Bikini Day on July 5 is the perfect time to get some inspiration for your summer two-piece style!

It’s July 5, which means that it’s National Bikini Day! Over the years, we’ve seen SO many celebrities out and about while wearing their sexy swimsuits, and we’re reminiscing on some of the best bikini looks. Selena Gomez has been photographed on a number of warm-weather vacations, including a trip to Sydney, Australia in 2018, where she rocked a mis-matched bikini for a boat trip with friends.

selena gomez
SplashNews

Sel was all smiles as she soaked up the sun on the front of the boat. She accessorized with hoop earrings and let her natural glow shine while makeup-free. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner also loves enjoying time on luxury yachts with friends. For one boat trip, she wore an orange bikini wth a green jacket and sunglasses. Kendall spent time sunbathing and chatting with her friends while rocking the sexy swimwear.

kendall jenner
SplashNews

Kendall’s big sis, Kourtney Kardashian, also knows how to slay in a swimsuit.The mom-of-three helped make scoop neck bikinis A Thing, so it’s no surprise that she was spotted wearing one in Miami with high-cut bottoms. Her black swimsuit paired perfectly with her rectangular sunglasses and dark hair. Kourtney is often sharing bikini pics on social media, and she rocks ’em like a pro every single time.

Bella Hadid is also a swimsuit queen in her own right. The model looked incredible in a beige string bikini with matching bottoms while hanging out on a yacht with pal Hailey Baldwin in April 2018. She shielded her eyes from the bright sunlight with rectangular shades and pulled her hair up with a trendy white scrunchie. Hailey and Bella were also photographed in Sardinia, Italy in June 2020, and they wore matching animal-print bikinis on another yacht.

But there are plenty more celebrities who look amazing in swimsuits than just these ladies. Head up to the gallery above to see even more stars stunning in bathing suits. Happy National Bikini Day!