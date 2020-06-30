Gallery
Kendall Jenner’s Sexiest Bikini Moments Of All Time — Pics

PBBasel19/Splashnews / SplashNews
Kendall Jenner takes a dip in the pool in the hot sun as she relaxes pool side with Fai Khadra at her luxury hotel in Miami. The model showed off her toned body as she got ready to go into the refreshing water as Fai sat in a sunlounger next to her as they enjoyed some time chatting. Pictured: kendall jenner Ref: SPL5133527 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PBBasel19/Splashnews / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
There’s a reason Kendall Jenner is a model. The ‘KUWTK’ star knows how to rock a bikini! Take a look at our favorite styles of all time from her in the gallery below! 

Kendall Jenner, 24, would look good in anything — even a burlap sack! However, if we had to choose one look on her, it would have to be a bikini. Summer is barely getting started, and Kendall has already heated things up by reminding us how great she looks in a two-piece. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has shown time and again some of her very best looks in bikinis, and now, with summer officially here, we’re looking back at some of our favorites!

Kendall was a fully fledged bikini queen in 2019 and has held on to that title since. Over the last few months, Kendall has posted some great throwback images of herself sporting the classic two-piece look from modeling gigs, to times of fun in the sun. But all of her best looks were definitely pre-quarantine.

kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner on vacation in Monaco in May 2019 [IMP Features / SplashNews.com].
Back in May 2019, Kendall was enjoying a vacation in Monaco, France. The stunning starlet sported a black and white polka dot bikini that looked so fierce on her. Kendall’s fit figure was on full display with the fun and flirty look catching everyone’s attention!

Kendall also showed off her strong core when she hung out with pal Fai Khadra at a hotel in Miami! The two sat on lounge chairs poolside and soaked up the Miami sun while Kendall took a call. She sported, what appeared to be, a snakeskin patterned bikini and looked so good!

kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner with Fai Khadra at a luxury hotel in Miami [PBBasel19/Splashnews / SplashNews].
However, our favorite bikini moment of Kendall’s has to be from her Cannes vacation in 2017. The KUWTK star posed on top of a flamingo pool float dressed in a ruffled pink vintage high-waisted two-piece, which is flattering on all shapes and sizes. She also paired the look with a straw sun hat and black shades making it a MAJOR fashion statement. Plus, we can’t get over that incredible view in the background! It’s safe to say Kenny is the bikini queen. To see more images of Kendall’s best bikini moments of all time, check out the gallery above!