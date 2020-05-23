15 Times Celebs Wore Bikini Tops As Shirts: Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin & More

Keeping cool with the rising summer temperatures isn’t easy, but these stars are showing off a great way to do it — by wearing bikini tops in place of shirts while out and about!

Who knew that bikini tops could be so versatile?! Over the years, several stars have proven that bikini tops don’t only have to be worn for a day of sunbathing on the beach or by the pool. In fact, they can double as a shirt on extra hot days! With crop tops being all the rage these days, bikini tops are another take on the sexy, ab-baring trend. Kendall Jenner showed off a great way to rock the look by wearing her orange bikini with a pair of high-waisted white pants. She covered up a bit with a green jacket, which also dressed up the ensemble for a casual day out.

Meanwhile, Madison Beer proved that bikini tops are a fashion statement even during tough times, like the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. She wore light wash jeans with a yellow bikini top while out on a supply run, and she added an extra necessary accessory — her protective face mask, of course! Madison was tanned and glowing in the ensemble, and the bikini top allowed her to look sexy and fashionable, even in the middle of quarantine. Meanwhile, plenty of our other favorite trendsetters have been spotted wearing bikini tops in public as shirts over the years, too!

Hailey Baldwin looked gorgeous in a pink Kopper & Zink bikini top while hanging out at Miami beach on Jan. 2, 2018. The model added striped white pants and sunglasses and carried her neon sneakers as she walked barefoot in the sand. If you really want to wow people with your summer wardrobe, take a note from Hailey’s page and match the color of your top to your hair –- she dyed hers a pretty rose color that’s perfect for the summer season.

Sofia Richie also nailed this trend. The model looked cool in a red bikini top and belted black pants while hanging out with boyfriend Scott Disick at Miami Beach on Sept. 23, 2017. She completed her look with gold jewelry and oval sunglasses for the outing. Head up to the gallery above to see how more celebs have worn bikini tops as shirts!