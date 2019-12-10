20 Swimsuit Queens Of 2019: Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner & More Shine In One-Pieces & Bikinis

It’s December 2019, but stars like Sofia Richie are still rocking swimsuits and bikinis on the reg after wearing them all year long. Take a look at the celebs we’ve declared the Swimsuit Queens of 2019!

Winter is on full blast, and we can’t help but to think back fondly on the warm weather of spring and summer 2019, when it was feasible to frolic around in swimsuits! Of course, celebrities never really have an “off season” when it comes to getting in time at the beach or by the pool, considering it’s perpetually in the 70s in Los Angeles. Tons of our favorite celebrities, like Sofia Richie and Jennifer Lopez, barely took off their bikinis when it came to lounging around at home or yachting in gorgeous, tropical locations. So, let’s take a look back at the absolute Swimsuit Queens crowned before 2019 ends!

Sofia, 21, spent most of 2019 frolicking in the ocean or onboard a yacht with her boyfriend, Scott Disick. For her perpetual vacation days, she obviously needed a small arsenal of hot one-pieces and bikinis. When it comes to her swimsuits, the skimpier, the better. Animal prints, neon colors — you name it. But we particularly like this simple white number she rocked in Miami this summer while partying with friends, like DJ Khaled, which you can see in the pic below! The bikini flaunted her impressive abs and was the perfect color on her. Love it!

Bella Hadid, 23, rocked a burnt orange monokini with a bandeau top while partying in Miami with Kendall Jenner during Art Basel 2019. The daring swimsuit, which you can see below, was only held together by a strap over her abdomen, leaving her toned torso on full display. Bella was totally comfortable in her swimsuit, too. She frolicked in the surf while sipping a martini during this outing!

To see pics of your fave celebs rocking swimsuits this year, like Kourtney Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski, scroll through the gallery above!