Gallery
Hollywood Life

20 Swimsuit Queens Of 2019: Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner & More Shine In One-Pieces & Bikinis

Sofia Richie
SplashNews
Sofia Richie was with her entourage and friends among them DJ Khaled and "Purple" the manager of The Liv one of The hottest Night Club in the world. Pictured: Sofia Richie,Sofia Richie DJ Khaled Purple DJ Khaled Sofia Richie Ref: SPL1635146 081217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Bella Hadid rocked an eye-catching burnt orange one piece swimsuit on the beach in St Barts over the weekend. The stunning brunette looked elegant as she sipped on a martini and cooled off with a dip in the ocean as kicked back with pal Jordan Barrett during vacation. Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5134289 081219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Norway Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights
Kendall Jenner takes a dip in the pool in the hot sun as she relaxes pool side with Fai Khadra at her luxury hotel in Miami. The model showed off her toned body as she got ready to go into the refreshing water as Fai sat in a sunlounger next to her as they enjoyed some time chatting. Pictured: kendall jenner Ref: SPL5133527 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PBBasel19/Splashnews / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Political News Editor

It’s December 2019, but stars like Sofia Richie are still rocking swimsuits and bikinis on the reg after wearing them all year long. Take a look at the celebs we’ve declared the Swimsuit Queens of 2019!

Winter is on full blast, and we can’t help but to think back fondly on the warm weather of spring and summer 2019, when it was feasible to frolic around in swimsuits! Of course, celebrities never really have an “off season” when it comes to getting in time at the beach or by the pool, considering it’s perpetually in the 70s in Los Angeles. Tons of our favorite celebrities, like Sofia Richie and Jennifer Lopez, barely took off their bikinis when it came to lounging around at home or yachting in gorgeous, tropical locations. So, let’s take a look back at the absolute Swimsuit Queens crowned before 2019 ends!

Sofia, 21, spent most of 2019 frolicking in the ocean or onboard a yacht with her boyfriend, Scott Disick. For her perpetual vacation days, she obviously needed a small arsenal of hot one-pieces and bikinis. When it comes to her swimsuits, the skimpier, the better. Animal prints, neon colors — you name it. But we particularly like this simple white number she rocked in Miami this summer while partying with friends, like DJ Khaled, which you can see in the pic below! The bikini flaunted her impressive abs and was the perfect color on her. Love it!

Bella Hadid, 23, rocked a burnt orange monokini with a bandeau top while partying in Miami with Kendall Jenner during Art Basel 2019. The daring swimsuit, which you can see below, was only held together by a strap over her abdomen, leaving her toned torso on full display. Bella was totally comfortable in her swimsuit, too. She frolicked in the surf while sipping a martini during this outing!

Sofia Richie
SplashNews
Bella Hadid
SplashNews

To see pics of your fave celebs rocking swimsuits this year, like Kourtney Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski, scroll through the gallery above!