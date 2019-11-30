Sofia Richie Shows Off Abs In Animal Print Bikini As Vacation With Scott Disick Comes To An End

Sofia Richie shared an eye-catching pic of herself posing in a bikini that revealed her toned abs on Nov. 29 as she bid farewell to the sun and her Miami vacation with boyfriend Scott Disick.

Sofia Richie, 21, is gearing up for the cold weather after enjoying sunny days while on vacation with boyfriend Scott Disick, 36. The blonde beauty took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself looking better than ever in a leopard print bikini while sitting in the sun on a beach in Miami, where the getaway with her beau took place. She’s wearing shades in the epic snapshot and flaunting her incredibly toned abs. “ready to let the sun go, and accept the cold.. i guess,” the caption for the pic read.

Fans quickly took to Sofia’s comments section to compliment the gorgeous gal. In addition to various fire emojis, one follower wrote, “That body!” while another called her “stunning”. “You’re a babe,” another wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.

Sofia’s followers aren’t the only honest admirers the model has. Scott also couldn’t take his eyes off his lady love while spotted in Miami. The lovebirds were seen hanging out on the morning of Thanksgiving Day in their swimsuits and at one point, Scott was photographed sitting and looking over at Sofia, who was in the middle of adjusting the pants she wore over her barely-there bikini bottoms. They later joined friend Dave Grutman at his home for a holiday dinner and Sofia showed off her look which included a brown top and jeans.

In addition to Sofia’s bikini and beach photos, she shared some pics that showed her journey back home from Miami in a private jet and it was definitely very entertaining! It’s always fun seeing Sofia’s various trips with Scott and friends and now that the holidays are coming up, we look forward to seeing what else she’ll get up to doing!