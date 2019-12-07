Fresh off her whirlwind trip to the Miami Art Basel, Bella Hadid has touched down in luxe St. Barts for more fun in the sun!



Bella Hadid is living her best life! The 23-year-old was spotted hanging in St. Barts rocking a super sexy orange monokini! The barely-there one bandeau one piece featured a tropical floral print and showed off her perfectly toned abs. She flaunted her already perfect legs with the high thong-cut bottom, as she frolicked in the ocean sipping a martini alongside German fashion blogger Caroline Daur and Australian model Jordan Barrett. Still rocking her perfect golden tan from Miami, the brunette model kept her luscious hair tied back as she accessorized with frameless pink-and-silver sunglasses from her new collaboration ChromeHearts (appropriately titled “hellz bellz”) and gold hoop earrings, stacked bracelets and rings. The IG style queen tied tied her makeup free look together with a holiday-ready burgundy manicure.

The model shared a number of snaps from her day at the beach on her Instagram story, and appears to be enjoying some downtime with friends. Sharing a selfie with three other bikini clad friends, Bella hilariously captioned the pic, “You can call me Vanessa.” Later in the day, she flaunted her perfect bod in a head-to-toe white outfit, consisting of a deep-v top and lapels and a gold body chain featuring a cross and her initial “B” — also from her ChromeHearts+Bella line. The trendy LA-based label also has a “St. Barth” section labelled on their Instagram story, referencing the inspiration behind Bella’s new line — so it’s possible she might be there for an upcoming photoshoot or appearance.

Bella has been quite the jet-setter lately, and was just in Miami for the world-renowned Art Basel. She was joined by BFF Kendall Jenner, 24, for the three-day affair, and the duo were joined at the hip as they hit the beach by day and glam soirees by night.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, also rounded out the group as the trio — along with Kim Kardashian, 39 — all attended Dior’s stunning men’s fashion show on Dec. 3! The Dior model also used the opportunity to debut a a gorgeous new curly hair-do.

Bella and Kendall turned heads as they stepped out in super sexy mini dresses, and we couldn’t get enough of the younger Hadid sister’s plunging blue number. With her hair in a throwback updo, she accessorized with statement jewelry and looked absolutely incredible.