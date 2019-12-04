Bella Hadid’s Hair Makeover: Debuts Long Curly Brown Hair At Dior Show – Before & After Pics

Another day, another hairstyle for Bella Hadid, who ditched her short bob & just debuted new long brown curly hair at the Dior Men’s Show in Miami on Dec. 3.

Bella Hadid, 23, never ceases to amaze us and her latest hair makeover may just be our favorite. The supermodel looked gorgeous when she showed off gorgeous long hair backstage at the Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2020 Show in Miami on Tuesday, December 3. Bella rocked super long, dark brown hair which ended at her breasts and was parted in the middle in gorgeous tousled, undone waves. Her hair color was so dark it almost looked black and she topped her look off with a navy blue smokey eye and metallic light blue eyeliner. We almost didn’t recognize the model, considering she’s been switching up her hairstyle a ton these past few months. While Bella has been experimenting with her hairstyles, we have to admit her latest long hair look may just be our favorite.

Just recently, on Friday, November 15, she showed off a new bob haircut on the red carpet at the Vogue Fashion Festival Photocall in Paris. The supermodel arrived looking drop-dead-gorgeous when she showed off a chin-length dark brown bob haircut which grazed her jawline. She kept her hair down and parted in the middle while the ends were flipped up and bouncy.

Bella’s bob came just a few months after her last makeover which was back on October 1, when she dyed her hair jet black. She debuted her new extremely dark hair in Paris, and before that, she has dyed her hair blonde back in July, while shooting for V Magazine. Before cutting her hair into her most recent bob, Bella was rocking a shoulder-length lob for a month.

We absolutely loved Bella’s new long, curly hairstyle and you can see her stunning before and after photos when you click through the gallery above!