Bella Hadid Debuts New Jet Black Hair Just Two Months After Dying It Blonde – See Before & After Pics

We can’t keep up with Bella Hadid! The supermodel just revealed a new jet black hair makeover two months after dying it blonde & we’re loving her edgy new look!

Bella Hadid, 22, looked unrecognizable when she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, October 1, with jet black hair. The supermodel has been gracing tons of runways this past fashion month with her blonde hair, so it was a total surprise to see her dark new look. Bella was leaving her hotel in Paris when she showed off her short bob which was down and parted in the middle, in loose beach waves. She styled her new dark black hair with a burgundy button-down top, which she chose to keep unbuttoned, revealing her toned abs, and a matching pair of skinny pants. On top of her look, she threw on an oversized black leather jacket and accessorized with a skinny pair of black sunglasses, completing her edgy look.

Bella has been embracing ’90s style these past few months, so we’re not totally surprised that she opted to dye her hair this extremely dark shade of black. However, what’s shocking is the fact that she just dyed her hair blonde back in July, while shooting for V Magazine. Bella revealed her blonde hair, which was down in natural beach waves, on Instagram stories and we couldn’t help but notice how much she looked like her older sister Gigi, 24, who is also a blonde. While Bella has had brown hair for years, she was actually born a natural blonde but decided to dye it brunette when she got into modeling, to differentiate herself from her sister.

No matter what hair color or cut Bella tries out, the supermodel always manages to pull off the look and we’re sort of loving this grungy new color. Aside from Bella, a ton of other celebs have been switching up their hair for fall including her brother, Anwar’s, 20, girlfriend, Dua Lipa, 24. Dua has had a jet black bob for quite some time, but she chose to dye it strawberry blonde, showing it off in NYC on Oct. 1.

From Bella to Dua, Margot Robbie, and so many more – the celebs have all been switching up their hairstyles for fall and you can click through the gallery above to see them all.