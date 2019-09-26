Gigi & Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber & More Looking Fierce On The Runway At PFW

After a whirlwind New York & Milan Fashion Week, the models have arrived in Paris for the last bout of the season & everyone from Gigi to Bella Hadid strutted down the runways in gorgeous looks.

Paris Fashion Week kicked off on September 23 and after a fabulous New York and Milan Fashion Week, Paris marks the final stop this Spring Summer 2020 season. While fashion month has been full of gorgeous shows and runways, Paris is always the most fabulous and some of our favorite models have already walked the catwalk in a slew of stunning looks. Bella Hadid, 22, has been killing it this season on a ton of different runways but one of our favorite looks from her just may be her sexy sheer black ensemble at the Mugler SS20 Ready to Wear show presented by American designer, Casey Cadwallader. Bella hit the runway in a skintight sheer black corset bodysuit that was completely cutout on the sides, revealing her tiny waist. The bodice of the one-piece featured black straps which highlighted her toned abs, while a pair of high-rise black underwear and a strappy black bra accentuated her figure. She topped her look off with a cropped black fitted blazer which ended just below her breasts, a pair of sheer black pinstripe tights, which put her long, lean legs on full display, and a pair of strappy black heels. As for Bella’s second look from the show, she slipped into something a bit less revealing, wearing a strapless black mini dress with a tiered ruffle hem and a long black coat on top.

Meanwhile, Bella’s older sis, Gigi, 24, has also been slaying the runway this season and she looked amazing when she strutted down the Lanvin runway on Sept. 25 rocking a navy blue suit. The two-piece suit was oversized and baggy against Gigi’s petite frame, and she chose to go completely braless underneath the blazer. Bella also walked the runway in a Handmaid’s Tale inspired ensemble featuring a white hat and a strapless navy blue fitted dress with a plunging slit on the side, revealing her legs.

Another one of our favorite models who hit the runway during PFW was Kaia Gerber, 18, and she rocked three different sexy looks for the Saint Laurent show on Sept. 24. One look featured high-waisted black denim cutoff shorts which she wore with sheer black tights that showed off her long legs. She paired the bottoms with a sheer black button-down blouse tucked in and a black sequin blazer on top. Kaia also rocked a pair of skintight, high-waisted black stirrup pants with a long-sleeve ruched black sequin blouse tucked in.

As for Kaia’s third look, she showed off her lean figure in a pair of pinstripe black short-shorts, styled with a sleeveless black tuxedo vest. She chose to go completely braless under the top and accessorized with a pair of knee-high black leather boots and a tan leather crossbody bag. There were so many other gorgeous looks during PFW, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!