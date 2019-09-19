Gigi & Bella Hadid Perfect The ‘Wednesday Addams’ Look For Max Mara At Milan Fashion Week

Bella and Gigi Hadid achieved the perfect mix of spooky and sexy when they rocked silky outfits and goth-inspired beauty at Milan Fashion Week. Wednesday Addams herself would be proud!

Mysterious and spooky? Yes. Creepy and kooky? Hardly! The hair and makeup that Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid rocked for the Max Mara show at Milan Fashion Week were giving us some serious Wednesday Addams vibes. The supermodel sisters strutted down the runway at the designer’s September 19 show with their hair in tight, braided pigtails, just like the beloved TV daughter. And they amped up the witchy factor with smokey eyeshadow and matte, black lipstick, as did their fellow models, Kaia Gerber and Joan Smalls. They weren’t dressed head to toe in black clothing, which was decidedly un-Wednesday.

But surely even she can appreciate their various monochromatic looks worn while modeling the designer’s Spring-Summer 2020 women’s collection — even if some of them are pastel. You can see a photo of the models slaying at Milan Fashion Week below! This was far from the only sexy look the sisters rocked during their week on the runway. Earlier that same day, Bella strutted her stuff for Fendi‘s Spring-Summer 2020 show looking pretty crust punk. Bella’s odd outfit consisted of oversized brown twill pants, chunky brown sandals, and an absolutely massive khaki coat. The coat was unzipped down to her belly button, revealing that she wasn’t wearing a shirt underneath.

Gigi walked for Fendi, as well, and showed just a little more skin than her younger sister. She flaunted her incredible abs in a camel colored, cropped sweater with shoulder cutouts, paired with baggy cargo khakis. The top knot and flirty sandals made this look totally work as streetwear if anyone dares.

This is just the latest batch of runway shows for the Hadid sisters. Prior to this, they were all over New York Fashion Week to walk for amazing brands. They even modeled for Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty show!