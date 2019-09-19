Bella Hadid Risks Major Wardrobe Malfunction In Unzipped Jacket With Nothing Underneath

Bella Hadid slayed on the runway during the Fendi show at Milan Fashion Week. She looked incredible in an oversized jacket, left open over nothing but a silver necklace.

Bella Hadid can slay whatever a designer styles her in for a show, no matter how daring the outfit ends up being. The model, 22, walked in the Fendi Spring Summer 2020 show on Sept. 19 and dominated the runway in an oversized khaki coat.

The piece had a zipper down the front, but it was only zipped up to just below her belly button. Being the focal point of the entire look, it wasn’t styled with a shirt, or even a bra, so Bella walked the runway risking a wardrobe malfunction the entire time. The outfit was rounded out with a brown purse, geometric earrings, a silver chain necklace, brown bottoms and heels.

Bella’s beauty look was to die for during the show, as well. Her hair was styled up into space buns with a few pieces left out in front. Her smize was amplified thanks to dark eyeliner and a silver glitter eyeshadow on her lids and under-eye. Her lips were a pretty pink color.

Bella wasn’t the only star of the show. Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Bella’s older sister Gigi Hadid also strut the catwalk during the Milan Fashion Week event.