Bella Hadid Bravely Wears Completely Sheer White Top With Nothing Underneath — See Pic

Bella Hadid took on a gutsy fashion trend when she walked the streets of London on Sept. 16 in a completely see-through white top while going braless.

Bella Hadid, 22, wasn’t afraid to reveal a lot of skin on Sept. 16 when she stepped out in London while wearing a sheer top! The model went braless underneath the top, which was white and very see-through, and her nipples could clearly be seen. She paired the bold look with a tan jacket and jeans and also wore a pair of sunglasses and matching pointy heels. The beauty had her straight shoulder-length hair parted in the middle and seemed to try to keep a low profile as she walked by onlookers.

Before Bella turned heads with her gutsy ensemble, the sister of Gigi Hadid walked the runway at the Burberry fashion show during London Fashion Week earlier that same day. During the show, she wore a white shirt dress under an oversized black button-down short-sleeved top. She was joined by Gigi and a newly blonde Kendall Jenner, who also gained attention for strutting their stuff in all the right ways at the show.

Bella’s London-based appearances come after she made an impression in New York during New York Fashion Week. On Sept. 5, she attended the launch of her sister Alana‘s new fashion brand, La Detresse in a vintage AW 1993 Vivienne Westwood Hercules & Omphale Francois Boucher Corset and high-waisted khaki wide-leg pants. She topped the look off with black heeled boots and had her hair up in a high ponytail.

Bella is known for often showing off stylish fashion trends and as her latest appearance proves, she’s not afraid to take it up a notch, even if she knows she’ll ruffle some feathers. We’re excited to see what else she decides to show off in the future!