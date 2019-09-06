Bella Hadid showed off her amazing figure when she rocked a skintight corset bustier that revealed major cleavage at her older sister, Alana’s, NYFW event on Sept. 5.

New York Fashion Week is officially in full swing and Bella Hadid, 22, headed to the launch of her sister Alana’s, 34, new fashion brand, La Detresse, in NYC on September 5. Bella looked fabulous at the event where she was joined by her supermodel sister, Gigi, 24, who also looked amazing, as well as their sister Marielle, 38. Bella opted to show off her amazing figure when she threw on a pair of high-waisted brown khaki wide-leg pants with a black leather belt around her tiny waist. She styled the pants with a skintight Renaissance painting patterned vintage AW 1993 Vivienne Westwood Hercules & Omphale Francois Boucher Corset. The corset cinched in her insanely tiny waist and showed off her abs, while the low-cut scoop neckline showed off major cleavage. She topped her look off with leather booties, a few layered necklaces, and a slicked-back high wavy ponytail, which is one of the biggest hair trends right now.

Gigi opted to wear quite a different outfit, as she rocked a neon orange and yellow La Detresse Acid Wash Sunrise Break Through Pullover sweatshirt with a picture of red lips on the front from her sister’s collection. She tucked the front of the oversized sweatshirt into a pair of high-waisted skintight biker shorts which showed off her amazingly long, toned legs. Gigi accessorized with a pair of clear PVC mules, tons of layered chunky necklaces, kitschy beaded lemon earrings, and a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag. Gigi also chose to try out one of the hottest hair trends right now – the updo. Instead of rocking her go-to messy bun or ponytail, Gigi slicked her blonde hair back and parted it in the middle, twisting her hair into a thick bun atop her head. A bright red lip and subtle pink metallic eyeshadow completed her fun outfit.

Bella and Gigi always look cool in their outfits, especially because they style different pieces together that normally wouldn’t be styled and manage to pull off their ensembles perfectly.

Both sisters have a busy week ahead of them as they’re set to walk in runway shows this fashion week and we cannot wait to see what they wear.