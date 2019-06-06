The one hair trend that all of the celebs have been rocking lately is the high ponytail & they just proved it’s the chicest look for spring.

Ponytails never go out of style, as they are the easiest way to just throw your hair up and leave the house. However, one specific style of the trend is the sleek high ponytail that a ton of stars have been rocking on red carpets. Jennifer Lopez, 49, looked gorgeous at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, June 3, at the Brooklyn Museum in New York, when she rocked a bright orange Ralph Lauren outfit. While we loved her look, it was her hair that stole the show. JLo opted for a snatched ponytail with extra long hair, done by Color Wow Creative Director and Celebrity Hairstylist, Chris Appleton. Chris first spritzed her damp hair with Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Humidity Hair Treatment to create a strong base and add shine, before blow drying the hair to create a smooth finish. Then, he added Hidden Crown Clip-ins in a clock work pattern at the back of the head in the same direction of the ponytail. Once that was done, he sprayed Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray in the roots of the hair and brushed it all into a pony tail. After that, he applied Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray onto a toothbrush and combed up to the hairline to remove any flyaways, before finishing the look by curling the hair in sections.

Another one of our fave ponytail looks was Hailey Baldwin’s, 22, feminine look at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6 in NYC. Hailey’s hair was done by Jen Atkin, who prepped her damp hair with OUAI Wave Spray before blow drying her hair using the Dyson Airwrap Styler. Then, she attached Luxy hair extensions for length and sprayed Rita Hazan Root Concealer in light brown to blend extensions. After that, she applied Tancho stick to roots and then used a barbers brush to mold into a ponytail. A little black Alexander Wang bow completed the look.

The Kardashians love a sleek high ponytail, and Kourtney, 40, just rocked one at the amfAR Gala in NYC back in February. Celebrity hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons created her flawless hairstyle for the event, by prepping her hair with NatureLab TOKYO Perfect Smooth Blowout Lotion, before blow drying it upside down to smooth the hair when it’s pulled into a high pony. Then, he flat ironed the ends to ensure the ponytail stays straight and sleek, before putting in BeautyWorks Invisi-Tape Hair Extensions at the back of her head to give the pony length without adding bulk. Once that was done, he sprayed a brush with RUSK W8less Plus Extra Strong Hold Shaping & Control Hairspray and pulled all of her hair into a high pony just in front of the crown, before securing the ponytail with a hair tie.

There have been so many other celebrities who have been rocking high ponytails in the coolest ways possible, which you can see when you click through the gallery above. From Kendall Jenner’s, 23, high ponytail with fresh new front bangs, to Gigi Hadid’s, 24, middle parted sleek pony with waves, there are so many amazing looks.